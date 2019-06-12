2019 Honda Passport Achieves Top NHTSA Overall Safety Rating

The Passport and other Honda models' crashworthiness is enabled in part by the latest generation of Honda's proprietary Advanced Compatibility Engineering™ (ACE™) body structure, a network of front-frame structures designed to absorb and deflect the energy from a frontal collision.

Beyond crashworthiness, the Honda Sensing® suite of advanced safety and driver-assistive technologies is now standard equipment on the 2019 Passport, Accord, Civic2, Clarity series, Insight, and Pilot and available on every Honda nameplate. Since its introduction on the 2015 CR-V, Honda has sold over 2.1 million vehicles equipped with Honda Sensing® and nearly 85 percent of all new Honda vehicles sold in 2019 are equipped with Honda Sensing®.

Honda Sensing® helps provide greater awareness of driving conditions around the vehicle, in some cases helping drivers maintain lane position and, under certain conditions, slowing or even stopping the vehicle if it detects a potential front collision. Comprising the Honda Sensing® suite are Collision Mitigation Braking System™ (CMBS™) with Forward Collision Warning; Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) incorporating Lane Departure Warning (LDW); Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS); and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC).

About Honda

Honda offers a full line of reliable, fuel-efficient and fun-to-drive vehicles with advanced safety technologies sold through over 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. The Honda lineup includes the Fit, Civic, Insight, Accord and Clarity series passenger cars, along with the HR-V, CR-V, Passport and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan.

About Honda Safety Leadership

Honda has a long history of leadership in the development and application of advanced technologies designed to enhance the safety of all road users, including automobile occupants, motorcycle riders and pedestrians. The company operates two of the world's most sophisticated crash test facilities, in Ohio and Japan, and is responsible for numerous pioneering efforts in the areas of crashworthiness, airbag technology, collision compatibility and pedestrian safety.

1 2019 Civic Type R, Clarity series and CR-V not yet tested

2 Excludes Civic Si and Type R

