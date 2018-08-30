2019 Santa Fe XL Pricing Starting at $30,850
New Name, Same Great Value
- Former long wheelbase three-row, seven-passenger Santa Fe renamed Santa Fe XL for the 2019 model year. The five-passenger Santa Fe Sport is now called Santa Fe.
- Santa Fe XL receives an enhanced navigation system
- Hyundai's award-winning crossover has received numerous industry accolades including IIHS Top Safety Pick+
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai's award-winning crossover takes on a new name for 2019, Santa Fe XL, and offers the same great value with no price increase from 2018. With pricing starting at $30,850 for the SE FWD model, the roomy three-row Santa Fe XL continues to offer standard technology conveniences, advanced safety features and an overall smart design at an affordable price. The Santa Fe XL SE AWD is priced at $32,600, $39,550 for the Santa Fe XL Limited FWD Ultimate and $42,300 for the XL Limited AWD Ultimate.
Santa Fe XL's on-board eight-inch navigation system features a variety of updates including a faster processor, traffic flow and incident data without ever paying for a subscription via HD Radio®, and a dedicated 'Favorites' hard button providing a personalized customer experience.
2019MY Hyundai Santa Fe XL
Model
Engine
Transmission
Drivetrain
MSRP
Santa Fe XL SE FWD
3.3L V6 GDI
6-Speed A/T with SHIFTRONIC®
FWD
$30,850
Santa Fe XL SE AWD
3.3L V6 GDI
6-Speed A/T with SHIFTRONIC®
AWD
$32,600
Santa Fe XL Limited FWD Ultimate
3.3L V6 GDI
6-Speed A/T with SHIFTRONIC®
FWD
$39,550
Santa Fe XL Limited AWD Ultimate
3.3L V6 GDI
6-Speed A/T with SHIFTRONIC®
AWD
$41,300
*Freight charges for the 2019 model year Santa Fe are $980. Pricing in this release does not include freight.
ADDITIONAL CHANGES FOR THE 2019 SANTA FE XL
To streamline product offerings for the 2019 model year, the following trims/packages have been discontinued:
- SE Ultimate
- SE Ultimate with Tech Package
- Customers shopping for SE Ultimate can be redirected to Limited Ultimate, and SE Ultimate with Tech Package shoppers can be redirected to Limited Ultimate with Tech Package.
Standard features for the Santa FE XL SE trim include ($30,850):
- 3.3L GDI V6 engine
- Chrome-tipped dual exhaust
- 6-speed automatic transmission with SHIFTRONIC®
- 7-passenger seating with 50/50 split folding third-row bench seat
- Reclining second row with 40/20/40 split folding seatbacks
- Sliding second-row seats with cargo area releases
- 18-inch alloy wheels
- Drive Mode Select
- Vehicle Stability Management with ESC and Traction Control System
- 4-wheel disc brakes and ABS with Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD) and Brake Assist
- Hill-start Assist Control (HAC) and Downhill Brake Control (DBC)
- Advanced front airbags, front side-impact airbags and side-curtain airbags with rollover sensors, and driver's knee airbag
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) with independent tire monitor
- Bodycolor rear spoiler with LED brake lights
- Roof side rails
- LED headlight accents
- LED daytime running lights (DRLs)
- Automatic headlight control
- Chrome door handles
- Bodycolor heated exterior power mirrors
- Driver's blind spot mirror
- Solar front glass and privacy rear glass
- Remote keyless entry system with alarm
- Stain-resistant cloth seats (YES Essentials® fabric)
- Power driver seat with 4-way lumbar control
- Air conditioning with cabin air filter
- Dual zone automatic temperature control with CleanAir® Ionizer
- Rear seat HVAC and vents
- Power windows with driver and front passenger auto down/up
- Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
- Steering wheel mounted phone, audio and cruise controls
- 7-inch Display Audio with Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay™
- AM/FM/HD/CD/MP3 6-speaker audio system with iPod® / USB/Aux Input Jacks
- SiriusXM® Radio with 90 Day Trial; Not Available in AK & HI
- Rearview camera
- Bluetooth® Hands-free Phone System
- Blue Link® Connected Car System
- Multi-Information Display
- Sunvisors with illuminated vanity mirrors and extensions
- Trailer prep package with 5,000 lbs. towing capacity
- Blue Link® Connected Care Package (3-Year Complimentary Trial)
- Blue Link® Remote Package (3-Year Complimentary Trial)
The Santa Fe XL SE AWD model includes all of the above as well as AWD with Active Cornering Control and a windshield wiper de-icer.
SE Premium Package ($3,650):
- Blind Spot Detection System (BSD) (deletes driver's blind spot mirror)
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Dual power side mirrors with turn signal indicators
- Hands-free Smart Liftgate with Auto Open
- Proximity key entry key with push button start
- 6-way power front passenger seat
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob
- Leather seating surfaces and heated front seats
- Auto-dimming interior mirror with HomeLink® & compass
- Electroluminescent gauge cluster with Multi-Information Display
- Manual rear side window sunshades
- Premium door sill plates
- 3rd-row USB outlet
- Front LED fog lights
Santa Fe XL Limited Ultimate package includes ($39,550):
(In addition to or in place of SE Premium Equipment)
- "Ultimate" liftgate badging
- 6-passenger seating with second-row captains' chairs
- Second-row cup holders
- LED taillights
- 19-inch alloy wheels
- Premium exterior door trim
- Panoramic sunroof
- Rear parking sensors
- 8-inch touchscreen navigation system with:
- Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay™
- Traffic flow and incident data free for lifetime via HD Radio®
- Note: CD Player removed
- Infinity® Premium Audio with QuantumLogic® Surround and Clari-Fi™ Music Restoration Technology
- Heated steering wheel and heated rear seats
- Integrated Memory System (IMS) for driver seat and side mirrors
- Ventilated front seats
- 115-volt power outlet
- Multi-View Camera System
- Blue Link® Guidance Package (3-Year Complimentary Trial)
The Santa Fe XL Limited Ultimate with Tech Package includes ($2,100):
- Smart Cruise Control (SCC) with Stop/Start
- Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) with Pedestrian Detection
- Lane Departure Warning (LDW)
- Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) with Auto Hold
- High Intensity Discharge (HID) headlights
- Dynamic Bending Light (DBL)
- High Beam Assist
Please click here for complete packaging and pricing details.
