Hyundai Wins Big with Families: Four Models Honored with 2026 Parents Best Family Cars Awards

"At Hyundai, families don't have to choose between safety, technology, and versatility," said Olabisi Boyle, senior vice president, product planning and mobility strategy, Hyundai Motor North America. Whether it's getting everyone packed into a Palisade without stress, the quiet, calm of an IONIQ 5 on a long day, or the space and ease IONIQ 9 brings to everything family life throws at you. These are the moments that make the day work, because great product development isn't about forcing a choice. It is about giving families what they actually need, at every stage, without compromise."

PARENTS' Best Family Cars Awards are designed to guide families through one of their most important purchasing decisions. Every year, a panel of experts rigorously evaluate vehicles based on the everyday features parents rely on most, from easy car seat installation and flexible seating to smart storage, entertainment options, and pet-friendly accommodations. Each vehicle is assessed on how well it supports real life, including school drop-offs, road trips, and everything in between.

Hyundai Palisade – Best Mid-Size 3-Row SUV

For the 2026 model year, Palisade delivers a calmer, more premium cabin with durable materials, a floating center console that adds everyday storage, an available dual‑pane sunroof, ambient lighting, and modern trim details. PARENTS judges praised the Palisade for balancing practicality and style, noting its sleek exterior design and well-executed interior. Family-focused features include available Relaxation seats, easy-to-access LATCH anchor points (including a third‑row lower anchor), and convenient slide‑and‑tilt second‑row seating for easy third‑row access. The all-new XRT PRO model adds increased off-road capability for families seeking added versatility and all-conditions performance.

Hyundai Palisade Hybrid – Best Hybrid SUV

The addition of a hybrid powertrain to Palisade was recognized as a meaningful expansion of Hyundai's three-row SUV lineup by PARENTS judges. By combining enhanced fuel efficiency with the same premium design and comfort features found in the gas-powered model, the hybrid offers families greater efficiency and rangei without sacrificing capability. Even entry-level hybrid trims include upscale features such as leatherette seating, heated front seats and second-row captain's chairs, delivering refinement alongside efficiency.

Hyundai IONIQ 9 – Best 3-Row EV

PARENTS heaped praise upon the IONIQ 9 for its 300+ii mile driving range, fast‑chargingiii architecture, and its modern, spacious three‑row interior. Family‑focused features include a sliding center console for rear passengers, an ultra‑quiet cabin, and premium amenities available on higher trims. The model features a NACS-styleiv port for maximum public charging-network compatibility, and like its IONIQ 5 sibling, the IONIQ 9 backed by Hyundai's 10‑year/100,000‑mile electric vehicle warrantyv.

Hyundai IONIQ 5 – Best Electric 5-Passenger Vehicle

Recognized for making electric driving approachable for families, IONIQ 5 stood out for its fast‑charging capability, long‑range options, open cabin design, and intuitive technology, including wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™, and voice-activated assistance.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, several cutting-edge R&D facilities and more than 855 independent dealers. These operations are part of Hyundai Motor Group, which is investing $26 billion in the U.S. from 2025 to 2028. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

i 2026 PALISADE Hybrid Blue SEL and SEL Premium FWD: 33 City/35 Hwy/34 Combined MPG. 2026 PALISADE Hybrid Limited FWD and Hybrid Calligraphy FWD: 31 City/32 Hwy/31 Combined MPG. 2026 PALISADE Hybrid SEL, SEL Premium, Hybrid Limited and Hybrid Calligraphy AWD: 29 City/30 Hwy/29 Combined MPG. All figures are EPA estimates and for comparison purposes only. Actual mileage may vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits and vehicle's condition.

ii EPA-estimated 335-mile driving range for 2026 IONIQ 9 S trim; EPA-estimated 320-mile driving range for SE and SEL trims; EPA-estimated 311-mile driving range for Limited, Calligraphy, and Calligraphy Design trims. Figures are EPA estimates and based on a fully charged battery. For comparison purposes only. Battery capacity decreases with time and use. Actual range will vary based on a number of factors, including vehicle options, driving conditions and habits, vehicle and battery's condition, battery temperature and outside temperature.

iii Approximately 24 minutes to charge from 10% to 80% on a 350-kW, 800V DC ultra-fast charger using the CCS adapter included with the 2026 IONIQ 9. Actual charging time varies based on a number of factors, including current battery charge level, output of the charging unit, vehicle and battery settings, battery temperature and outside temperature. Ultra-fast charging stations are provided by independent companies and availability is not guaranteed.

iv Approximately 40 minutes to charge from 10% to 80% on a NACS V3 Supercharger using the vehicle's native NACS port. Actual charging time varies based on a number of factors, including current battery charge level, output of the charging unit, vehicle and battery settings, battery temperature and outside temperature.

v The Hybrid/Electric Limited Battery Warranty covers defects in the factory workmanship or materials of the vehicle's lithium ion battery for 10 years from the date of original retail delivery or date of first use, or 100,000 miles, whichever occurs first. Coverage does not apply to lease and commercial vehicles or vehicles serviced or registered outside the U.S. See your Hyundai dealer and your Owner's Handbook for complete warranty details and limitations.

