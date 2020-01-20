2020 Atlanta Charter School Expo to Celebrate Education Options

ATLANTA, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2020 Atlanta Charter School Expo will bring a diverse array of metro Atlanta's charter schools and educational resources under one roof for families to explore on Saturday, Jan. 25. Representatives from more than 30 schools will be present at the expo to visit with parents and provide application information as families consider their school options for the upcoming year.

Families will be able to embark on self-guided tours of school booths at the expo, as well as enjoy face painting, a photobooth, a balloon artist, and other family-friendly fun. Gov. Brian Kemp's official proclamation of Georgia School Choice Week will be on display for photo opportunities.

This expo, which will take place 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Ivy Prep Academy at Kirkwood, is organized for families of students that currently attend Atlanta Public Schools, Clayton Public Schools, Fulton County Public Schools, Gwinnett County Public Schools and Dekalb County Public Schools.

The 2020 Atlanta Charter School Expo is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"We are excited to bring families together from across Metro Atlanta to explore their various school options," said RaShaun Holliman, senior vice president at the Georgia Charter Schools Association. "We know that every child deserves a high-quality education regardless of their zip code and we hope to empower our parents to find the public charter school that best fits their child's needs through our Atlanta Charter School Expo."

The expo's planners include Georgia Charter Schools Association and GeorgiaCAN. Families can register for the free event by texting Atlanta to 52886* or at p2a.co/PcRzJFk.

Ivy Prep Academy is located at 1807 Memorial Dr. Atlanta, GA

*Data and messaging rate apply

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

