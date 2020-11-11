2020 AXA ART PRIZE Exhibition Goes on View in New York

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2020 edition of the AXA Art Prize Exhibition will go on view in New York at the New York Academy of Art in Tribeca from November 13-18. Now in its third year, the AXA Art Prize is one of the nation's leading and most prestigious student art competitions devoted to figurative art.

The exhibition is comprised of 40 student artists, selected from over 400 entrants from 125 schools. The shortlisted artists were selected by an Exhibition Jury comprised of Ian Alteveer, Curator at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Lauren Haynes, Curator of Contemporary Art at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Brett Littman, Director of the Isamu Noguchi Museum, and Eugenie Tsai, Senior Curator of Contemporary Art at the Brooklyn Museum. The shortlisted artists, 16 young men and 24 young women, are enrolled at 27 different schools and hail from fifteen different states and two countries. The exhibition is accompanied by an illustrated catalogue featuring an essay by noted critic Antwaun Sargent.

While traditionally the exhibition has travelled across the United States, with stops in San Francisco and Chicago, this year it is available to view virtually at https://www.axaartprizegallery.com/ The New York exhibition will be available for in person viewing by appointment. Jennifer Schipf notes "AXA XL founded the prize with the intent of providing exposure and support to young artists. We are excited that the show will be available to view both online and live in New York, ensuring that these talented artists can be seen by as wide an audience as possible."

The winner and runner up will be announced virtually on November 17. The first prize winner receives $10,000 and is chosen by a Prize Jury comprised of renowned contemporary artists Julia Chiang, Erik Parker, Laurie Simmons and Salman Toor alongside Jennifer Schipf, Global Practice Leader – Art at AXA XL. Previous prize jury panels consisted of Nicole Eisenman, Eric Fischl and Amy Sherald (2018) and Sanford Biggers, Will Cotton, John Currin and Tschabalala Self (2019).

The AXA Art Prize has demonstrated a remarkable ability to identify talent among emerging artists. The inaugural winner in 2018, Monica Ikegwu of the Maryland Institute College of Art, has since had a solo exhibition at Band of Vices Gallery in Los Angeles and been featured in major group shows including "Renaissance Noir" at UTA Artists Space. The 2019 winner, Anna Park, who was receiving an MFA at the New York Academy of Art at the time, is currently in group shows at both the Drawing Center in New York and at Blum and Poe in Los Angeles and was recently commissioned by Netflix to design artwork for an upcoming David Fincher film.

Global property and casualty insurer AXA XL, a division of AXA, developed AXA Art Prize in partnership with the New York Academy of Art, which is devoted to the promotion of figurative art, and boasts an Advisory Board of 22 major art schools across the U.S., including Rhode Island School of Design (RISD), Columbia University School of Arts, California College of the Arts, the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, Pratt Institute and Bard College.

For more information about the Prize, Advisory Board and Jurors, and to view the shortlisted artworks, go to axaartprize.com

ABOUT AXA XL AXA XL, the property & casualty and specialty risk division of AXA, provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies through to large multinationals, and reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally. ABOUT THE NEW YORK ACADEMY OF ART Founded in 1982 by artists, scholars and patrons of the arts, including Andy Warhol, the New York Academy of Art is a not-for-profit educational and cultural institution which combines intensive technical training in drawing, painting and sculpture with active critical discourse. Academy students are taught traditional methods and techniques and encouraged to use these skills to make vital contemporary art. Through major exhibitions, a lively speaker series, and an ambitious educational program, the Academy serves as a creative and intellectual center for all artists dedicated to highly skilled, conceptually aware figurative and representational art.

AXA XL is a division of AXA Group providing products and services through four business groups: AXA XL Insurance, AXA XL Reinsurance, AXA XL Art & Lifestyle and AXA XL Risk Consulting.

