AXA XL Appoints Jeffrey L. Loop as Head of Media Liability

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- To help its clients address rising media liability risks, AXA XL has appointed Jeffrey L. Loop as the new Head of Media Liability. Based in Los Angeles, Mr. Loop reports to Michelle Chia, Chief Underwriting, Cyber, Design & Select Professional.

According to Ms. Chia, "As the media landscape becomes increasingly complex, interconnected, and high-stakes, organizations of all sizes face unprecedented exposure to legal, reputational, and operational risks. The growing use of user-generated content, AI-driven technologies, and evolving regulations means that traditional media liability coverage may not be enough. Media liability is a critical component of comprehensive risk management for today's digital economy, and we are excited to welcome Jeff to the team as we look to find the right insurance solutions to empower our clients to navigate these risks with confidence."

With over two decades of legal and industry expertise, Mr. Loop brings a wealth of knowledge in media, privacy, intellectual property, and technology law, combined with extensive experience in underwriting and risk management solely focused on the evolving media landscape. He has a proven track record in advising digital media companies, managing complex claims, and developing innovative legal strategies.

In his new role, Mr. Loop will spearhead AXA XL's efforts to develop innovative, comprehensive coverage solutions that address the expanding, more complex media risk landscape. His leadership will focus on tailoring policies that meet the needs of a diverse client base, including content creators, digital-first enterprises, and brands utilizing content marketing strategies.

Follow AXA XL on LinkedIn

ABOUT AXA XL AXA XL provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies through to large multinationals, and reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com ABOUT AXA XL INSURANCE AXA XL Insurance offers property, casualty, professional, financial lines and specialty insurance solutions to mid-sized companies through to large multinationals globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com

SOURCE AXA XL