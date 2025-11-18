AXA XL grows client relationship team with two appointments in the Americas

DALLAS and KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL announced the appointments of Jessemine Hayes and Brian Otto as Client Relationship Leaders, based in Dallas, TXand Kansas City, MO, respectively.

In their new roles, Ms. Hayes and Mr. Otto will lead client engagement efforts, partnering closely with underwriting, risk consulting, and service teams to deliver AXA XL's full value proposition.

According to Vito Raimondi, Head of US – Central Zone at AXA XL, "Their appointments reflect our continued investment in exceptional talent and our dedication to building enduring client partnerships through insight, innovation, and excellence. Jessemine and Brian bring a wealth of experience and a client-first approach that aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver differentiated value and trusted risk solutions. These strategic hires underscore AXA XL's continued commitment to delivering exceptional client service, strengthening partnerships, and preparing for continued further growth across the US - Central Zone."

Ms. Hayes brings more than two decades of multifaceted experience in the insurance and legal sectors. Her career includes senior leadership roles at Higginbotham, Willis, Liberty Mutual, Allianz, and AIG, where she led initiatives in client and broker management, business development, and claims strategy. She also brings legal expertise from her time as an attorney and adjunct professor, enhancing AXA XL's ability to navigate complex regulatory and contractual landscapes.

Mr. Otto joins AXA XL with over 15 years of progressive leadership experience in the insurance industry. He has held senior client-facing roles at AIG, Virtus, AssuredPartners, Lockton, and Zurich. Most recently, he served as a Client Director at AIG, where he led strategic client engagements and delivered tailored risk management solutions.

Follow AXA XL on LinkedIn

ABOUT AXA XL AXA XL provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies through to large multinationals, and reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com ABOUT AXA XL INSURANCE AXA XL Insurance offers property, casualty, professional, financial lines and specialty insurance solutions to mid-sized companies through to large multinationals globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com

SOURCE AXA XL