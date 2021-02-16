2020 B2B Caseload Data Shows AAA-ICDR® Provided Uninterrupted ADR Services in Difficult Year

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Arbitration Association-International Centre for Dispute Resolution® (AAA-ICDR) has remained a source of reliability during the COVID-19 pandemic, having provided alternative dispute resolution (ADR) for 9,538 business-to-business (B2B) cases involving approximately $18 billion in claims in 2020.

"While shutdowns and delays slowed down the court system last year, we were able to facilitate the resolution of B2B cases through our digital platform seamlessly," said India Johnson, President and CEO of the American Arbitration Association-International Centre for Dispute Resolution. "Our caseload during one of the most disruptive and volatile periods in recent memory is a testament to the dependability of our ADR solutions and services in times of crisis."

The largest amounts of claims from cases resolved in 2020 through AAA-ICDR facilitation involved technology and financial services companies. The technology and financial services industries accounted for $1.4 billion and $1.1 billion in claims last year, respectively, followed by telecommunications ($750 million) and energy ($668 million). The organization's caseload in 2020 also included disputes in the legal services ($240 million in claims), accounting services ($180 million), and cannabis ($172 million) sectors.

For a full breakdown of the AAA-ICDR's 2020 caseload, please click here.

In addition, the AAA-ICDR continued to advance its commitment to diversity and inclusion in the ADR field last year. The percentage of women and minorities in the organization's roster of arbitrators climbed to 27% in 2020, and 33% of arbitrators selected by parties to oversee cases last year met AAA-ICDR diversity criteria.

"We are proud to be in the position to help parties achieve closure for their disputes in an efficient, cost-effective manner—regardless of lockdowns and other extraordinary constraints," said Ms. Johnson. "We will continue to deliver the benefits of case resolution through ADR, without interruption, for as long as the present crisis lasts."

About the American Arbitration Association

The not-for-profit American Arbitration Association® (AAA®) is the leading provider of alternative dispute resolution (ADR) services for parties in commercial disputes, having administered more than six million ADR cases since its founding in 1926. With 26 offices in the United States, in addition to Mexico, Singapore, and Bahrain, the AAA provides organizations of all sizes in virtually every industry with ADR services and products. For more information, visit www.adr.org.

About the International Centre for Dispute Resolution

The International Centre for Dispute Resolution® (ICDR®) is the international division of the AAA and the largest international provider of dispute resolution services. Established in 1996, the ICDR serves parties from over 100 countries with multilingual staff experienced in international dispute resolution proceedings, and a roster of over 725 arbitrators and mediators. For more information, visit www.icdr.org.

Media Contacts:





Michael C. Clark Laura Simpson American Arbitration Association JConnelly +1.212.716.3978 +1.973.713.8834 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE American Arbitration Association