2020 Best Wellness Employer Certification Survey Open for Employers

HINGHAM, Mass., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellness Workdays, a leader in corporate wellness programs, announces the 2020 Best Wellness Employer survey is open and employers can submit an application for the program's 2020 certification. Developed by Wellness Workdays in collaboration with experts from Harvard Medical School, the Best Wellness Employer initiative recognizes the significant accomplishments of employers dedicated to improving employee well-being. Researchers will utilize the reported data to help build knowledge and advance the field of worksite wellness with a focus on current practices and wellness outcomes. Responses from applicants are kept strictly confidential and anonymous with no identification of any employer.

"The certification recognizes the outstanding initiatives and achievements of organizations committed to developing best-in-class corporate wellness programs," said Debra Wein, founder and CEO of Wellness Workdays. "It was developed by industry experts to help employers gauge the overall assessment, strategy, implementation and evaluation of their wellness programs while contributing valuable data to employee wellness research."

The Best Wellness Employer certification provides an opportunity for organizations of all sizes to highlight the successes of their wellness programs. Experts from Wellness Workdays, Harvard Medical School and other leading organizations developed the rigorous evaluation standards used to create the eligibility requirements. All programs are eligible to earn one of three merit levels – gold, silver or bronze. In 2019, fourteen organizations achieved gold status, including Brown University, Cape Cod Healthcare, Maine Veterans' Homes, New Balance, Norway Savings Bank, Putnam Investments, Systems Engineering, Titan America and Viessmann Manufacturing. To see the full list of certified companies, visit the Best Wellness Employer website.

Representatives from many of the gold certified organizations presented at Wellness Workdays' 6th Annual Emerging Trends in Wellness Conference. Winners from all levels showcased their trophies onsite at their offices and featured the BWE logo on their website and careers page.

The survey for the 2020 certification takes less than 20 minutes and can be completed on the Best Wellness Employer website. Surveys must be submitted by January 24 in order to be considered for one of the three merit categories and profiled at Wellness Workdays' 7th Annual Emerging Trends in Wellness Conference on April 1-2, 2020.

About Wellness Workdays

Wellness Workdays is a Massachusetts company with offices in New York, Florida and Texas that designs and delivers corporate wellness programs to promote employee health, productivity and a culture of well-being. Our subsidiary, OMC Wellness, based in Portland, Maine, provides population health management solutions utilizing onsite health coaching and proprietary technology to sustain measurable outcomes. A Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise, we have earned industry recognition and best practices awards for our clients, which include New Balance, EMD Millipore, Putnam Investments, Cape Cod Healthcare, Brown University, Maine Department of Transportation, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Rockland Trust, Titan America, Norway Savings Bank and Harvard Business School. Visit us at www.wellnessworkdays.com or www.OMCWellness.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

