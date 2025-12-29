Wellness Workdays Launches BRAVE: A frontline mental health program built specifically for the construction industry

BOSTON, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellness Workdays, a national leader in workplace wellness solutions, announced the launch of BRAVE: Building a Toolbox for Mental Health & Safety, a first-of-its-kind training program built specifically for the construction industry. Designed to tackle the sector's urgent mental health challenges, BRAVE equips frontline leaders, safety managers, and crews with the skills to identify, address, and prevent mental health crises before they escalate.

The BRAVE title is a memorable acronym for a practical, human-centered framework that equips leaders and coworkers to Be aware, Reach out, Actively listen, Validate and inform, and Encourage next steps, turning awareness into meaningful action when mental health and safety matter most. Construction workers face some of the highest rates of suicide, substance use disorders, and mental health concerns of any profession in the United States. High-stress job sites, physical risks, and the stigma surrounding emotional vulnerability have created a hidden crisis, one that directly impacts safety, productivity, and retention.

"Mental health is safety," said Debra Wein, CEO and Founder of Wellness Workdays. "BRAVE is not just another training program. It is a core layer of jobsite safety. By giving workers tools to recognize warning signs, listen without judgment, and connect peers to help, we're building stronger, safer teams."

Delivered in-person by certified behavioral health professionals with experience in safety environments, BRAVE uses real-world construction scenarios, role play, and guided discussion to help participants:

Recognize signs of distress, substance misuse, and mental illness among coworkers

Apply the 5-step BRAVE Action Plan for supportive, timely intervention

Understand privacy, cultural humility, and de-escalation techniques

Connect peers to professional help and workplace resources

Practice self-care and manage emotional stress after difficult interactions

The program can be delivered as two 2-hour sessions or a single half-day workshop, with pre- and post-training evaluations to measure impact. Participants receive a certificate of completion and follow-up support materials.

With over two decades of experience delivering measurable health improvement programs to high-impact industries, Wellness Workdays developed BRAVE in collaboration with mental health clinicians, safety experts, and construction teams to ensure the program is practical, relatable, and effective. This program has already been adopted into practice at many of the country's top 20 General Contractors.

To bring BRAVE to your jobsite or learn more, visit www.wellnessworkdays.com or contact [email protected]

