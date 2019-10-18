2020 candidate Sen. Cory Booker to brief press at National Press Club, Oct. 23
Oct 18, 2019, 12:56 ET
WASHINGTON, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, who is seeking the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, will speak at a National Press Club Headliners Newsmaker on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 1 p.m.
Booker was elected to the Senate from New Jersey in 2013 after serving as mayor of Newark, and was re-elected in 2014. He is up for re-election again in 2020 and a state law allows him to simultaneously run for president and the Senate.
He will be the fifth Democratic presidential candidate to speak at the Club, following entrepreneur Andrew Yang, who is scheduled to speak at noon on Monday, Oct. 21; U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota; former Colorado John Hickenlooper, who since has withdrawn from the race; and Montana Gov. Steve Bullock.
This news conference will take place in the Club's 4th Floor Broadcast Operations Center, and is open to credentialed media and members of the National Press Club; however, registration is required. Please click here to register.
Contact: Lindsay Underwood for the National Press Club; lunderwood@press.org, (202) 662-7561
SOURCE National Press Club
Share this article