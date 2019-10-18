2020 candidate Sen. Cory Booker to brief press at National Press Club, Oct. 23

WASHINGTON, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, who is seeking the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, will speak at a National Press Club Headliners Newsmaker on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 1 p.m.

Booker was elected to the Senate from New Jersey in 2013 after serving as mayor of Newark, and was re-elected in 2014. He is up for re-election again in 2020 and a state law allows him to simultaneously run for president and the Senate.