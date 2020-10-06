20/20 Foresight Announces the Appointment of Merritt Canfield as Managing Director

"As recruitment continues to evolve in today's rapidly transforming marketplace, 20/20 Foresight is staying true to our mission of hiring knowledgeable, innovative specialists who are also industry leaders," said Bob Cavoto, Founder and Managing Principal of 20/20 Foresight. "Merritt's extensive experience, long-lasting industry relationships and commitment to superior customer service are invaluable components of our company's future growth."

Canfield's distinguished career spans more than 20 years of award-winning executive search experience including numerous C-suite placements in rail, Fortune 500, finance, sales and marketing, and healthcare. In 2012, before joining the rail industry as an executive search leader, Canfield was rated in the top 5 percent out of a field of more than 2,000 recruiters in the largest recruitment network in the world. Her notable career successes include placing the "CEO of the Year" for the second-largest for-profit healthcare system in the nation.

Canfield excels in partnering with businesses to provide the best executive search experience, understanding an organization's culture and always working with confidentiality and professionalism held in the highest regard. Her top priority is to build a meaningful partnership with organizations and industry individuals, guiding them through every step of the placement process. She looks forward to providing excellence in executive search for 20/20 Foresight's range of clients.

"My passion for search excellence, combined with my industry experience and commitment to customers' satisfaction have resulted in a rewarding executive search career," Canfield said. "I am thrilled to enter this next chapter, where I am able to apply my unique skill set to 20/20 Foresight's expanding recruiting initiatives. The company's proven proprietary process, industry-leading technological capabilities, and a dedicated and driven team will truly allow my abilities to expand and broaden."

About 20/20 Foresight Executive Search

20/20 Foresight Executive Search was founded in 1994 to provide an unparalleled recruitment experience. The company's team is comprised of career consultants who are experts in a range of industries, providing an inherent understanding of their clients' hiring needs and company goals. 20/20 Foresight leverages a proven recruitment process, proprietary tools and techniques, and the industry's best database, resulting in a 95 percent success rate in placements. 20/20 Foresight Executive Search was ranked #15 by Forbes on its list of "America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms 2020."

