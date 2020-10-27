20/20 Foresight Announces the Appointment of Mike Jones as Managing Director

"Since our founding in 1994, we have honed our industry knowledge, experience and expertise by working in real estate before recruiting for it," said Bob Cavoto, Founder and Managing Principal of 20/20 Foresight. "With the addition of Mike Jones, who brings an outstanding background and exceptional industry relationships, we will be able to expand our hiring efforts and cement our place as recruitment leaders in the all-important Washington, DC market."

Jones' accomplished career includes high-level transactional experience at Insignia and CBRE, along with transactional and managerial roles on the ownership side, including at Liberty Property Trust, where he served as Market Leader for the entire Washington, DC region. In this capacity, Jones had profit and loss responsibility and direct oversight of all other company initiatives including asset and property management, leasing, acquisitions, construction and personnel.

Jones has also been involved with numerous asset types, including urban and suburban office, retail, multifamily, flex and industrial. The focus of his new position with 20/20 Foresight will be serving as an impactful industry liaison between leading real estate companies and qualified candidates, using his insights and acumen to help build the best teams.

"For more than two decades, Mike led a highly successful career in managerial positions with some of the top real estate firms in the country. Now as a service provider to real estate investment businesses, Mike will be uniquely advantaged to provide his clients with an extraordinary recruitment experience that other recruiters simply can't," said 20/20 Foresight Managing Director Robert Peck. "We're delighted to have Mike Jones leading the growth of the Washington, DC office; this is a key market for the future of 20/20."

"My background in real estate has naturally led to a rewarding career in recruitment," Jones said. "I am excited to apply my unique skill set to 20/20 Foresight's expanding recruiting initiatives, where the company's proven proprietary process, industry-leading technology, and dedicated and driven team are truly unparalleled."

About 20/20 Foresight Executive Search

20/20 Foresight Executive Search was founded in 1994 to provide an unparalleled recruitment experience. The company's team features career consultants who are experts in a range of industries, providing an inherent understanding of their clients' hiring needs and company goals. 20/20 Foresight leverages a proven recruitment process, proprietary tools and techniques, and the industry's best database, resulting in a 95 percent success rate in placements. 20/20 Foresight Executive Search was ranked #15 by Forbes on its list of "America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms 2020."

Media Contact:

Wendy Wollenberg

[email protected]

SOURCE 20/20 Foresight