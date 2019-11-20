2020 Genesis G90: A Full Model Change At Mid-Cycle

"The 2020 G90 is a flagship sedan for Genesis in the truest sense," said William Lee, Executive Vice President and Global Head of the Genesis Brand. "Its launch begins a product offensive for the Genesis brand centered around emotive products with exceptional design."

Making its debut in the United States, the 2020 G90 formally introduces the next evolution of Genesis signature design language. The color palette is expanded inside and out for a more emotive look and feel, while G90 continues to provide an exemplary driving experience backed by superior quality.

"The 2020 G90 builds on the level of engineering and craftsmanship that Genesis has come to represent in the United States," said Mark Del Rosso, CEO of Genesis Motors North America.

Evolution of Athletic Elegance

With the exception of the roof and doors, every exterior body panel on the 2020 G90 has been replaced or changed.

"G90 is the ultimate expression of the Genesis brand," said Luc Donckerwolke, Executive Vice President and Chief Design Officer of Hyundai Motor Group. "Before the first sketch was even drawn, my team of designers thought carefully about how to evolve its styling and create something even more elegant and harmonic."

From front to back, the styling of the 2020 G90 evolves the Genesis brand's Athletic Elegance design language. In front, the signature Crest Grille is flanked by Quad Lamps. In the rear, Quad Lamps wrap around from corner to corner. The license plate is placed as low as possible, further accentuating a low and wide stance. The elongated, horizontal side profile of G90 is characterized by vigor and dignity.

G-Matrix, a Genesis design hallmark inspired by light reflecting from an illuminating diamond, is applied to the headlights and taillights to emphasize refined proportions and balanced architecture. For the first time, the G-Matrix pattern is applied to the optional, 19-inch wheels, which also feature sound absorption technology to noticeably reduce tire noise.

"When we tackled the challenge of reinventing G90, the Genesis flagship, we decided to start with designing light rather than form and shapes," Donckerwolke said.

The interior design embodies the ethos of Horizontal Architecture, dominated by a harmonious, flow of horizontal surfaces including a parallel layout that includes air ventilation system, and audio controls that maximize simplicity and provide an intuitive user experience. Immediately evident is a focus on premium materials and finishes that are befitting a flagship, including authentic chrome plating applied to switches and premium leather wrapping applied to the center console. Authentic, open-pore wood acts as a garnish, as does double stitching and piping throughout the cabin.

Connectivity, Emotion, Serenity

The 2020 G90 introduces multiple technology firsts for the Genesis brand, as befitting a flagship. It is the first Genesis vehicle to offer over-the-air wireless updates for maps and software. Its 12.3-inch display navigation system now incorporates touchscreen controls and a copper Graphic User Interface. The split screens are highlighted with signature copper accents.

Further enhancing the technological capabilities of G90 are standard Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Mirror Link. Intelligent Car Management Service personalizes the driving experience by using data to analyze driving patterns and informs the driver of necessary maintenance and vehicle wear.

The interior environment is more serene, thanks to Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), which reduces noise, vibration and harshness using leading audio technology to reduce unwanted noise intrusion. Occupant convenience is enhanced by when entering tunnels through automatic external air prevention. The adaptive control suspension minimizes vibration in real time.

The Genesis Adaptive Control Suspension with electronic damping control smoothly and precisely manages body motions throughout the range of dynamics with minimal compromises to ride comfort.

Peace of Mind

The 2020 G90, offers an unparalleled level of standard active and passive safety systems as part of a brand-level commitment to passenger security and comfort. Advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) in the 2020 G90 add a level of assuredness to the already refined driving experience. In addition to Genesis brandwide ADAS technology, the following new systems debut on the 2020 G90:

Lane Following Assist (LFA) expands the reach of lane-keep and lane-departure assists, to help stay centered in a lane and provide steering assistance.





Rear Cross-traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA) uses rear side radar to help detect and prevent impact with obstacles.





Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) can now help detect bicycles and vehicles in front of the vehicle.





Safe Exit Assist (SEA) may alert a driver and passengers with alerts when an object is approaching an opening door.





Highway Driving Assist (HDA) assists the driver to maintain the center of a lane on marked interstate highways, while keeping a safe distance from a vehicle in front. It can act in conjunction with Highway Auto Speed Slowdown, which adjusts vehicle speed to match posted signs.

The 2020 G90 also includes 10 standard airbags, including a passenger-side knee airbag.

Service Valet Comes Standard

When the 2020 G90 goes on sale in the United States beginning in December 2019, it will arrive with the comprehensive Service Valet that already comes standard across the Genesis lineup. All Genesis vehicles offer the exclusive, no-cost, consumer-focused service program that elevates the luxury vehicle ownership experience. From valet service appointments that can be scheduled using the Genesis mobile app, to complimentary maintenance and Genesis Connected Services, the Genesis Experience delivers owners with market-leading convenience and time savings:

3 years/36,000 miles of complimentary scheduled maintenance





3 years/36,000 miles complimentary Service Valet





3 years of complimentary Genesis Connected Services, including Enhanced Roadside Assistance, Destination Search powered by Voice and Remote Start with climate control





3 years of complimentary SiriusXM® Travel Link (Data Services)





3 years of complimentary Annual Multimedia and Navigation Updates





Lifetime complimentary traffic data





Best-in-class warranty with Enhanced Roadside Assistance and Concierge Services, including tire changes or transportation to the nearest Genesis retailer or authorized service facility, and reimbursement for inconvenience.

Specifications

The 2020 G90 is offered in two trim level configurations:



3.3T Premium 5.0 Ultimate Engine 3.3-liter turbocharged V-6 5.0-liter V-8 Power 365 horsepower, 376 lb-ft. of torque 420 horsepower, 383 lb-ft. of torque Transmission 8-speed automatic 8-speed automatic Drive wheels Rear-wheel drive (standard) All-wheel drive (optional) Rear-wheel drive (standard) All-wheel drive (optional) EPA estimated fuel

economy 17/25 mpg (RWD) 17/25 mpg (AWD) 16/24 mpg (RWD) 15/23 mpg (AWD) Length 204.9 in. Width 75.4 in. (without mirrors) Height 58.9 in. Wheelbase 124.4 in. Passenger volume 113.2 cu. ft. Cargo volume 15.7 cu. ft.

Genesis Motor America

Genesis Motor America, LLC is headquartered in Fountain Valley, Calif.. Genesis is a global luxury automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design and innovation. All Genesis vehicles sold in the U.S. are covered by an industry-leading warranty with enhanced roadside assistance and concierge services. Within the past year, Genesis has won highest-ranked brand in the automotive industry awards for quality and owner satisfaction from industry experts such as J.D. Power, AutoPacific, and Strategic Vision. The newest Genesis product, the G70 luxury sport sedan, has garnered broad acclaim being named the 2019 North American Car of the Year, the MotorTrend 2019 Car of the Year, as well as a category winner in the Car and Driver 2019 10Best awards, among more than a dozen others.

For more information on Genesis and its new definition of luxury, please visit www.genesis.com

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com

Genesis Motor America on Twitter │ YouTube │ Facebook | Instagram

SOURCE Genesis Motor America

Related Links

https://www.genesis.com/us

