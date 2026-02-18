2026 GENESIS INVITATIONAL RETURNS TO RIVIERA; CELEBRATES TOURNAMENT'S 100TH ANNIVERSARY

Tournament begins on February 19, 2026 at The Riviera Country Club

Champion will take home 2026 GV80 Coupe Prestige Black

Expanded fan experiences and community‑focused initiatives highlight Genesis' elevated presence

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis enters its 10th consecutive year of partnership with the PGA TOUR and TGR Live as title partner of the 2026 Genesis Invitational hosted by Tiger Woods at The Riviera Country Club.

"This year marks two milestones that are especially meaningful: 100 years of championship golf in Los Angeles, and 10 years of Genesis as title partner of this iconic tournament," said José Muñoz, president and chief executive officer of Genesis. "But what makes this homecoming truly special is the resilience of this community. After devastating wildfires, we are proud to stand with our neighbors as Southern California rebuilds. Through California Rises and every touchpoint at this tournament, Genesis will welcome players, caddies, and fans as honored guests just as we have from the beginning."

Genesis the PGA TOUR, and TGR Live have been partners since 2016, when Genesis first became the title partner of the tournament, now known as The Genesis Invitational. Earlier this week, Genesis, the PGA TOUR and TGR Live announced a multi-year commitment from Genesis to continue as title partner of The Genesis Invitational through 2030. The PGA TOUR and Genesis have expanded their relationship in recent years, naming the brand as the first global Official Vehicle of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions as well as the Official Mobility Partner of the PGA TOUR.

World No. 1 and three-time reigning PGA TOUR Player of the Year Scottie Scheffler and World No. 2 and career Grand Slam champion Rory McIlroy headline a world-class field at the 2026 Genesis Invitational. Eighteen of the top 20 golfers in the Official World Golf Ranking will play at this year's tournament, including 2025 Genesis Invitational champion Ludvig Åberg, Hideki Matsuyama (2024 Genesis Invitational champion), J.J. Spaun and Chris Gotterup.

The field will also feature leading Korean PGA TOUR players—Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim—reflecting Genesis' global heritage and presence in the sport.

A Legacy at 100

The Genesis Invitational continues its role as a PGA TOUR Signature Event, a designation reserved for tournaments offering an elite field, elevated competition, and greater opportunities for fan engagement.

In its 100th year, the event will introduce expanded Genesis fan zones, immersive digital experiences and elevated brand moments designed to enhance every touchpoint across The Riviera Country Club.

California Rises: A Commitment to Community Recovery

Following the devastating 2025 Southern California wildfires, Genesis, TGR Live and the PGA TOUR launched California Rises, a charitable initiative supporting both immediate relief and long-term community rebuilding. Since its inception, California Rises has contributed more than $8 million in vehicle and financial donations to charitable organizations.

In 2026, Genesis will contribute $1 million to support the next phase of California Rises, with a focus on long-term recovery. Funds will benefit organizations including the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, Genesis Inspiration Foundation, and Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles.

The Birdies for Good initiative will once again play a meaningful role in supporting California Rises, turning on-course performance into real community impact. For every birdie or eagle made at the 10th, 14th, 16th, 17th, and 18th holes, Genesis will contribute $1,000 to California Rises. Any player who records a hole‑in‑one on holes 14 and 16 will trigger a $25,000 donation.

Throughout the tournament, Birdies for Good creates an exciting connection between the competition at The Riviera Country Club and the long‑term recovery efforts benefiting communities across Southern California.

Additional contributions will be generated throughout tournament week via on-site QR code donations, and 100 percent of sales from California Rises merchandise.

Elevated Signature Event

The Genesis Invitational returns as one of the PGA TOUR's elite Signature Events for 2026, offering a limited field, elevated competition and expanded opportunities for elevated fan experiences.

Guests can look forward to the return of several fan favorite experiences, including live art from Jonas Never honoring the California coast and wildfire recovery, "Postcards from the Green" for messages to players or first responders, and a refreshed Kids Zone with family friendly activities.

Upgraded hitting and putting simulators styled after TGL technology, a new Genesis digital scavenger hunt, and the California Rises mosaic art installation will further elevate the on-course atmosphere.

Distinctly Korean Hospitality

Celebrating the brand's Korean cultural heritage, Genesis embraces the principle of "Son-nim" — welcoming everyone as an honored guest. This unique Korean hospitality concept carries through to The Genesis Invitational, where players, caddies and spectators experience the same elevated level of hospitality across every touchpoint throughout the course.

This year's players & caddies lounge features a dedicated space with complimentary barber services and recovery tools. Courtesy vehicles are allocated to all players, with tailored experiences aided by Genesis product specialists provided throughout the tournament.

At the 14th Lounge, fans can immerse themselves in the action at the 14th tee through the innovative Genesis Photo Drive, where your best tournament moments are captured by professional photographers across the course then delivered directly to your phone.

In addition, a complimentary coffee bar and Korean-inspired snacks will be available at the 14th Lounge. Genesis is also providing a shuttle service to transfer guests directly from the main entrance to the 14th Lounge on loop.

Guests of the tournament will have the opportunity to view the all-new GV60 Magma high performance vehicle which will be available in the U.S. soon, Prestige Black lineup, Genesis X Gran Equator Concept and more.

Genesis Motor North America

Genesis is a new global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of design, safety, refined performance, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Drawing from its cultural heritage and distinctly Korean hospitality, Genesis crafts experiences focused on customers as "Son-nim", or honored guests.

Genesis Motor North America offers a growing range of award-winning SUV, sedan, and electric models through its network of more than 200 independent U.S. retailers, in addition to its more than 30 Canadian agency distributors. Genesis now counts more than 100 standalone retail facilities across the North American region, with dozens more in development. Consumers can discover the brand through its many retail points, at Genesis House, the brand's flagship space in New York City, or online at www.genesis.com.

