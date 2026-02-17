GENESIS RENEWS AS TITLE PARTNER OF THE GENESIS INVITATIONAL

Multi-year agreement unveiled by tournament host Tiger Woods ahead of historic event's 100th playing

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. and PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis, The PGA TOUR and TGR Live announced today a multi-year commitment from Genesis to continue as title partner of The Genesis Invitational through 2030. The agreement was announced Tuesday during a signing ceremony at The Riviera Country Club attended by PGA TOUR CEO Brian Rolapp, Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung and tournament host Tiger Woods. A press conference with Woods and Genesis President and CEO José Muñoz followed ahead of the historic event's return to Pacific Palisades.

(From left to right) Tiger Woods, Executive Chair of Hyundai Motor Group Euisun Chung, CEO of the PGA Tour Brian Rolapp.

The 2026 Genesis Invitational marks a significant milestone for the tournament. First held in 1926, the event will be contested for the 100th time, marking a century of professional golf in Los Angeles. The 2026 tournament also signifies the resilience of the event and the community, returning to The Riviera Country Club after being held in San Diego in 2025 due to the wildfires that brought devastation to the Greater Los Angeles area. Sweden's Ludvig Åberg will look to defend his title when the 2026 tournament gets underway on Thursday, Feb. 19.

"The PGA TOUR is proud to continue our growing relationship with Genesis and appreciate its continued support of The Genesis Invitational, a legacy event on our schedule that annually tests the world's best players," said PGA TOUR CEO Brian Rolapp. "As The Genesis Invitational makes its much-anticipated return to Pacific Palisades, this year marks the ideal moment to affirm Genesis' support of this historic event."

Genesis first signed in June of 2016 as title partner before the tournament received elevated status ahead of the 2020 event that brought Woods as the official host and implemented several enhancements to its field and winner benefits.

"I'd like to thank Genesis for their renewed commitment to The Genesis Invitational," Woods said. "Together with Genesis, we have found new ways to elevate this tournament over the past decade. We are grateful to Genesis for their continued partnership and support of the tournament and TGR Foundation."

One of the TOUR's longest-running tournaments, The Genesis Invitational originally debuted in 1926 as the Los Angeles Open, with the event staged at various area courses before settling at The Riviera Country Club in 1973, making it one of only nine current venues to appear on the TOUR schedule for more than 50 years. Known as the site of Jack Nicklaus' professional debut, Woods' first PGA TOUR tournament and with 25 champions in the World Golf Hall of Fame, the tournament has witnessed countless unforgettable moments in golf history.

"We are proud to extend our partnership with the PGA TOUR, Tiger Woods and TGR Foundation, and to continue the journey of The Genesis Invitational through 2030," said Euisun Chung, Executive Chair, Hyundai Motor Group. "The Genesis Invitational represents the values of integrity, respect and excellence that define both the sport of golf and the Genesis brand. As we celebrate the tournament's 100th playing, this milestone marks a century of progress for the championship. Together with our partners, Genesis remains committed to elevating this historic tournament and to creating lasting value not only for the game, but also for our communities and future generations."

As The Genesis Invitational returns to Pacific Palisades in 2026, so too does California Rises, inspired by the resilience, unity and hope of the Los Angeles community. With a focus on rebuilding communities, advancing fire prevention and inspiring the next generation, proceeds raised by the charitable initiative this year will benefit Habitat for Humanity, the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation and the Genesis Inspiration Foundation. Habitat for Humanity will aid in the rebuilding efforts across Los Angeles, while funds directed to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation will go toward essential equipment, training and programs that enhance public safety and emergency response. The Genesis Inspiration Foundation is focused on restoring and reimagining arts and music programs for children impacted by last year's wildfires.

The PGA TOUR and Genesis have expanded their relationship in recent years, with the organizations announcing a new Global Official Marketing Partnership in June 2025 that named the luxury vehicle brand as the first global Official Vehicle of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions as well as an Official Mobility Partner of the PGA TOUR. As part of the agreement, Genesis was also named the first sponsor of the World Feed, produced from PGA TOUR Studios, that delivers unprecedented, exclusive content to professional golf fans across the globe.

Genesis deepened its commitment to professional golf the following month, inking a multi-year agreement to continue as title partner of the Genesis Scottish Open, the historic national open that in 2022 became the first-ever tournament to be co-sanctioned by the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour. The brand is also a founding partner and official automotive partner of TGL, the title partner of the DP World Tour's Genesis Championship in Korea and has served as the Official Automobile Sponsor of numerous Presidents Cups.

The 2026 Genesis Invitational begins Thursday, Feb. 19, at The Riveria Country Club with broadcast coverage on CBS/Paramount+, Golf Channel and three PGA TOUR Studios properties: PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+, Sirius XM PGA TOUR Radio and the TOUR's World Feed.

Genesis Motor North America

Genesis is a new global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of design, safety, refined performance, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Drawing from its cultural heritage and distinctly Korean hospitality, Genesis crafts experiences focused on customers as "Son-nim", or honored guests.

Genesis Motor North America offers a growing range of award-winning SUV, sedan, and electric models through its network of more than 200 independent U.S. retailers, in addition to its more than 30 Canadian agency distributors. Genesis now counts more than 100 standalone retail facilities across the North American region, with dozens more in development. Consumers can discover the brand through its many retail points, at Genesis House, the brand's flagship space in New York City, or online at www.genesis.com.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (United States) and www.genesisnews.ca (Canada).

SOURCE Genesis Motor America