2020 hiring forecast demonstrates stability, continued growth for Progressive

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Progressive intends to hire up to 8,000 new employees in 2020, marking another year of stability and growth for the national insurance company.

With an increase in customers and total revenues topping $39 billion, the company needs more employees to support continued growth in auto, property, commercial lines and recreational products insurance at more than 250 locations across the country.

Here is a breakdown of the approximate number of positions expected to be filled at larger Progressive locations throughout the year.

Austin, TX – 900 (customer sales, service, claims representatives, bilingual Spanish sales and customer service)

– 900 (customer sales, service, claims representatives, bilingual Spanish sales and customer service) Cleveland, OH – 1,500 (customer sales, service, multi-product sales, claims representatives, marketing, legal, IT, business analysis and more)

– 1,500 (customer sales, service, multi-product sales, claims representatives, marketing, legal, IT, business analysis and more) Colorado Springs, CO – 500 (customer sales, service, IT)

– 500 (customer sales, service, IT) Phoenix, AZ – 180 (customer sales, service, bilingual Spanish customer sales and service and claims representatives)

– 180 (customer sales, service, bilingual Spanish customer sales and service and claims representatives) Sacramento, CA – 80 (customer service, bilingual Spanish customer sales and service)

– 80 (customer service, bilingual Spanish customer sales and service) Tampa, FL – 1,000 (customer sales, service, multi-product sales, claims representatives, bilingual Spanish sales and customer service)

– 1,000 (customer sales, service, multi-product sales, claims representatives, bilingual Spanish sales and customer service) St. Petersburg, FL / Nashville, TN – 270 (property claims, property customer service, IT)

More than half the jobs are based at larger Progressive campuses across the United States, with others located in Progressive field claims offices in more than 250 locations. Across the country, the company is hoping to fill around 4,500 field claims roles, including claims adjuster trainees and claims adjusters in auto damage, bodily injury and rideshare functions.

There are also nearly 400 work from home positions available in select locations for inbound sales positions, giving people who don't live near a Progressive campus the opportunity to help customers from the comfort of their home.

"Last year was monumental in terms of total numbers of hires, and as a result of consistent growth, we are continuing to expand our workforce to meet the needs of our customers," said Chief Human Resource Officer, Lori Niederst. "We are always excited to add new talent to our team and for the opportunity to help them grow their careers with us. We have a history of promoting home-grown talent into successful leadership roles. For example, our CEO started as a claims adjuster and I joined Progressive as an analyst."

New hires are eligible to participate in the company's annual bonus plan. Progressive also offers eligible employees medical, dental, vision and life insurance benefits, as well as four weeks of paid parental leave for moms and dads – including same-sex partners, adoptive parents and foster parents. Dedicated to employees' professional success, Progressive also provides extensive training programs and career development resources.

To learn more about Progressive or apply for a position, visit Progressive.com/careers or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter.

About Progressive

The Progressive Group of Insurance Companies makes it easy to understand, buy and use auto insurance. Progressive offers choices so consumers can reach us whenever, wherever and however it's most convenient - online at progressive.com, by phone at 1-800-PROGRESSIVE, on a mobile device or in-person with a local agent.

Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes. Home insurance is underwritten by select carriers, including our majority owned subsidiaries, American Strategic Insurance Corp. and its affiliates (ASI).

Progressive is the third largest auto insurer in the country; a leading seller of motorcycle and commercial auto insurance; and through ASI, one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers.

Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price®, Snapshot® and HomeQuote Explorer®.

The Common Shares of The Progressive Corporation, the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based holding company, trade publicly atNYSE: PGR.

