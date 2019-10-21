2020 Honda Battle of the Bands Lineup Revealed

Benedict College , The Marching Tiger Band of Distinction (Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference) – second appearance

, The Marching Tiger Band of Distinction (Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference) – second appearance Florida A&M University , Marching 100 (Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) – seventh appearance

, Marching 100 (Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) – seventh appearance Grambling State University , Tiger Marching Band (Southwestern Athletic Conference) – second appearance

, Tiger Marching Band (Southwestern Athletic Conference) – second appearance Hampton University , The Marching Force (Big South Conference) – second appearance

, The Marching Force (Big South Conference) – second appearance Jackson State University , Sonic Boom of the South Marching Band (Southwestern Athletic Conference) – ninth appearance

, Sonic Boom of the South Marching Band (Southwestern Athletic Conference) – ninth appearance North Carolina A&T State University , Blue & Gold Marching Machine (Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) – seventh appearance

, Blue & Gold Marching Machine (Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) – seventh appearance Prairie View A&M University , Marching Storm (Southwestern Athletic Conference) – ninth appearance

, Marching Storm (Southwestern Athletic Conference) – ninth appearance Tennessee State University , Aristocrat of Bands (Ohio Valley Athletic Conference) – ninth appearance

Honda invited all HBCU marching bands to participate in this year's program. The "final eight" bands were selected from among 38 bands that chose to participate through a voting process that included fans, band directors, HBCU school presidents and Honda representatives. The four bands that received the highest number of votes automatically secured their spots in the lineup while the other four bands were selected by the HBOB committee.

Each of the eight bands will receive a $20,000 grant from Honda to support their music education program, as well as an all-expenses paid trip to the Invitational Showcase.

"Marching bands are the cornerstone of HBCU culture, and through Honda Battle of the Bands, we are able to bring together students, alumni, fans and supporters in celebration of their incredible talents," said Steve Morikawa, vice president of Corporate Relations and Social Responsibility for American Honda. "Honda congratulates all eight bands and we look forward to an inspiring day of entertainment, showmanship, and school spirit."

Tickets for the HBOB Invitational Showcase start at just $10 and are available for purchase now on the official website. Fans can join the conversation using #HBOB and follow the final eight bands' journey to the Invitational Showcase on official HBOB social media channels:

About Honda and the HBCU Community

Honda is committed to supporting HBCUs by investing in their music education and academic programming while also providing platforms to showcase their exceptional students. Through Honda Battle of the Bands and the Honda Campus All-Star Challenge academic quiz bowl, Honda has provided over $13 million in grants to HBCUs and touched the lives of more than 200,000 students over the past three decades.

About Honda Corporate Social Responsibility

For more than 60 years in the U.S., Honda has been committed to conducting its business in a sustainable manner and fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace. In addition, Honda strives to strengthen our communities in many ways, by giving back to society and the communities where its associates work and live. Accordingly, Honda believes in helping people reach their life's potential through its focus on improving children's health, inspiring underrepresented students and preserving the environment for future generations. Learn more at http://csr.honda.com/.

SOURCE Honda

Related Links

http://csr.honda.com

