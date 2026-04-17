HBCU Scholars Shine as North Carolina Central University Captures Its First Honda Campus All-Star Challenge National Championship

Top academic teams from 65 HBCUs competed in the 37 th Honda Campus All-Star Challenge

Hampton University, Fisk University, and Spelman College finish in the top four

Honda continues to drive the legacy of HBCUs through its year-round academic excellence program

TORRANCE, Calif., April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- North Carolina Central University (NCCU) made school history by winning its first national championship title at the 37th Honda Campus All-Star Challenge (HCASC), capping an exciting competition that celebrates academic excellence and the enduring legacy of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). NCCU took home the $100,000 grand prize, part of more than $500,000 in institutional grants Honda is awarding this year to participating HBCUs.

For nearly 40 years, Honda Campus All-Star Challenge has been the nation's premier academic competition for HBCUs. Post this North Carolina Central University made school history by capturing its first national championship title at the 2026 Honda Campus All-Star Challenge.

HCASC is the nation's premier academic competition for HBCUs, bringing together top students from across the country to shine on a national stage and make "Friends for Life." This year, 65 HBCUs participated in the year-round program, which includes regional qualifying tournaments culminating in the National Championship Tournament (NCT). Honda hosted over 200 students and coaches from the "Thrilling 32" HBCUs for the HCASC NCT near American Honda's corporate headquarters in Southern California.

"We congratulate the outstanding scholars from North Carolina Central University on their well-earned victory in the 2026 Honda Campus All-Star Challenge," said Jasmine Cockfield, Honda Campus All-Star Challenge project lead at American Honda Motor Co., Inc. "Honda remains committed to driving the legacy of HBCUs by elevating academic excellence and supporting students who continue to move that legacy forward. We thank all student participants, coaches, HBCU executive leadership, and volunteers for their commitment and collaboration in making the HCASC National Championship Tournament an unforgettable experience."

North Carolina Central University Wins First HCASC National Championship

In a thrilling final match that came down to the fast-paced Ultimate Challenge round, North Carolina Central University surpassed defending champion Hampton University to claim its first HCASC national championship title. With superior gameplay and teamwork, the NCCU team accurately answered questions across a range of topics from history and science to geography and culinary arts.

The championship team was coached by Clayton C. Mack, Jr., and includes team captain Ronni Butts, a junior majoring in political science from Charlotte, N.C.; Chantel Chestnutt, a junior majoring in history and political science from Goldsboro, N.C.; Alena Dockery, a junior majoring in political science from Youngsville, N.C.; and Jadzia "Z" Kowalczyk, a freshman majoring in art from Garner, N.C. This marks NCCU's 34th appearance in the HCASC National Championship Tournament.

"Winning the Honda Campus All-Star Challenge feels great," said Butts. "Our team practices four days a week for several hours and seeing that dedication result in the very first NCCU championship, while also representing the first NCCU all-female team to compete in the championship game, is incredible."

Runner-up Hampton University received a $40,000 grant from Honda. Third- and fourth-place finishers Fisk University and Spelman College each received a $26,000 grant from Honda. Norfolk State University, North Carolina A&T State University, Prairie View A&M University, and Southern University - Baton Rouge rounded out the "Great 8" teams that advanced to the HCASC Finals. Honda is awarding more than $500,000 to the participating schools.

Celebrating Individual Contributions

Since 1989, dedicated coaches, volunteers, and program alumni have contributed to the success of HCASC. This year's competitors selected Brynn Patterson of Fisk University to receive the Ernest C. Jones Sportsperson Award, which recognizes a student who exemplifies team spirit, camaraderie, good sportsmanship, and academic focus during the National Championship Tournament. The award is named after one of HCASC's early volunteers who mentored many HBCU students.

Dr. John Miglietta of Tennessee State University was named Coach of the Year, recognizing his longstanding commitment to HCASC and the time and resources required to build a successful program and team. Miglietta has been involved with HCASC for more than 20 years, including coaching the 2007 HCASC national championship team. He is also a Fulbright scholar and spent a year in Tajikistan.

HCASC Alumni Hall of Fame Inductees

The HCASC Alumni Hall of Fame was established to recognize former players who have achieved success in their careers and life paths, and foster opportunities for them to mentor the next generation of HCASC participants. The 2026 inductees include Dr. Alonzo Brandon Alexander, Florida A&M University alumnus and director of the Kyran Anderson Academy and the Imhotep Academy at the Science House of North Carolina State University; Keith Green, Tuskegee University alumnus and senior scientist at Reynolds American; and Mark Stepney, Harris-Stowe State University alumnus and automotive industry veteran.

For nearly 40 years, Honda Campus All-Star Challenge has provided a national platform that honors academic excellence, strengthens institutional pride, and reinforces the essential role HBCUs play in shaping future leaders. Through year-round initiatives, Honda continues to support opportunities that help HBCU students thrive and achieve their dreams.

The HCASC National Championship Tournament final games are available to watch at https://youtube.com/hcascnct.

For HCASC updates, visit the HCASC Facebook, Instagram, Threads and TikTok. HBCUs interested in the HCASC program can email [email protected] for more information.

About Honda and Historically Black Colleges and Universities

Honda has supported the success and dreams of HBCU students for over 35 years, through programs such as the Honda Campus All-Star Challenge and Honda Battle of the Bands. These initiatives have impacted the lives of more than 350,000 students and provided over $16 million in grants toward HBCU education programs and facilities improvements.

Through its "Drive the Legacy" initiative, Honda partners with HBCUs and organizations such as the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, National Urban League, and local UNCF chapters, to offer development opportunities to HBCU students and recruit top talent for its future workforce. Honda also supports initiatives of the Congressional Bipartisan HBCU Caucus to bring together government, industry and HBCUs to create strategic, more sustainable HBCU partnerships.

Notice: Although the information included in this press release is accurate as of the date of publication, this information is subject to change at any time without notice. American Honda Motor Co., Inc. assumes no responsibility for updating this information.

SOURCE Honda