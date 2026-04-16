Fastport | Honda Announces New Customer Relationship with Bird | Spin to Support Urban Fleet Operations

Sales to commercial customers currently underway for Fastport eQuad and Fleet-as-a-Service (FaaS) platform

Fastport eQuad vehicles will be integrated into Bird and Spin field operations in select university campus and major metro markets

Fastport enables commercial operators to right-size their fleets for parcel and grocery delivery, food and beverage service, gig and direct-to-consumer distribution, municipal and government deployments, and corporate and university campus operations

TORRANCE, Calif., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fastport, a micromobility venture from Honda, announced a new customer relationship with Third Lane Mobility, the parent company of Bird and Spin shared micromobility devices, as commercial availability of its Fastport eQuad and Fleet‑as‑a‑Service (FaaS) platform gets underway. The all-electric eQuad is a single-rider micromobility vehicle and a zero-emission alternative to traditional delivery vans and trucks, designed to help urban fleets operate efficiently in dense city environments.

Fastport products are designed to support a wide range of urban fleet applications. Post this Fastport eQuad vehicles will be integrated into Bird and Spin field operations in select university campus and major metro markets across the U.S.

Combined with Fastport's FaaS platform, the Fastport eQuad enables commercial customers to right-size their fleets and manage them with increased efficiency, speed and reliability.

"We created Fastport and our eQuad micromobility vehicle to address rising urban congestion, emissions and operating costs where full-size commercial vehicles are less practical," said Jose Wyszogrod, general manager of Fastport. "With Fastport products now commercially available, we're proud to partner with Bird and Spin in urban fleet operations to help better serve their customers' micromobility needs on select university campuses."

Solutions for Commercial Customers

Fastport products are designed to support a wide range of urban fleet applications, including parcel and grocery delivery, food and beverage service, gig and direct-to-consumer distribution, municipal and government deployments, and corporate and university campus operations. The Fastport eQuad and the Fleet-as-a-Service platform are available now to commercial customers in multiple regions in the U.S., with deployments expanding as Fastport scales its operations and partnerships.

Commercial customers interested in learning more about Fastport solutions can visit https://fastport.honda.com or contact [email protected].

Bird | Spin Field Operations at Universities and Major Metro Areas

Fastport is partnering with Bird and Spin to introduce the Fastport eQuad into their field operations this year. Initial deployments will launch in select university campus markets and major metropolitan areas across the U.S., supporting the growing need for efficient, purpose-built vehicles in dense urban settings.

Bird and Spin are two of the most established shared micromobility brands, operating e-scooter and e-bike programs in more than 200 cities worldwide. As long-term partners to cities, campuses, and organizations, they build locally tailored programs focused on reliability, access, and responsible operations, helping communities improve everyday mobility.

"The partnership between Bird and Fastport is really about bringing a zero-emissions fleet to support vision zero goals in a way that's more economical for our business, truly a win-win-win," said Stewart Lyons, CEO of Third Lane Mobility, parent company of Bird and Spin. "The vehicles we use in the field are integral in supporting cities to achieve their most critical transportation goals."

Bird and Spin field teams will use the eQuad for battery swapping, vehicle rebalancing – moving scooters and e-bikes throughout the campus and city to ensure availability where and when riders need them – and routine maintenance. A significant portion of field operations for shared micromobility platforms like Bird and Spin are concentrated in the densest corridors of cities, where teams make frequent stops and operate continuously throughout the day. The Fastport eQuad is engineered to address precisely these challenges. The eQuad's compact four-wheel footprint enables operators to navigate compact urban environments more efficiently than traditional commercial vehicles, engineered to reduce dwell times at each stop, move nimbly through traffic and complete more tasks per shift.

Details on initial launch markets, vehicle specifications and fleet integration timelines will be shared at a later time.

Right-sizing Urban Fleets

Fastport aims to transform the last-mile delivery industry with right-sized solutions that are designed to replace traditional vans through improved operational efficiency and reduced environmental impact. Where traditional delivery trucks congest city streets, the Fastport eQuad is engineered for use in bike lanes1 and compact urban corridors, making it ideal for navigating dense city environments.

Key features of the Fastport eQuad include:

Pedal-by-wire, pedal assist powertrain for a smooth ride

Easily swappable, rechargeable Honda Mobile Power Pack e: batteries for extended uptime and zero-emission operation

Regenerative braking system to capture and reuse energy for enhanced efficiency

Automatic parking brakes for added safety in stop-and-go urban environments

Fleet-as-a-Service model for streamlined and cost-effective fleet management

Software-Defined Vehicle capabilities for powertrain optimizations, expanded battery management and diagnostic data sets, API-ready integration, over-the-air (OTA) updates and full fleet and service platform compatibility, all supported by a dedicated Service Technician software tool

For the full list of features and specifications, click here.

The Fastport solution reflects the commitment by Honda to delivering human-centered, zero-emission mobility solutions that help businesses operate more efficiently while better serving their customers and cities.

About Fastport

Fastport was established by Honda in 2023, dedicated to reinventing last-mile urban logistics through innovative micromobility solutions. Fastport provides companies with revolutionary micromobility solutions to enhance urban logistics, including delivery operations while promoting efficiency and reliability.

Notice: Although the information included in this press release is accurate as of the date of publication, this information is subject to change at any time without notice. American Honda Motor Co., Inc. assumes no responsibility for updating this information.

1 Use of bike lanes is subject to local regulations

SOURCE Honda