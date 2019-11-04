2020 Honda CR-V: America's Favorite Crossover Gets Significant Upgrades in Technology, Features and LX Powertrain

The 2020 CR-V goes on sale with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price starting at $25,050 1 (excluding destination and handling charges) for the front-wheel-drive LX model, an increase of just $600 despite the addition of Honda Sensing and a more powerful and efficient 1.5-liter turbocharged engine to the LX trim. An all-new, even more powerful and fuel-efficient hybrid-electric CR-V will join the lineup early next year.

All 2020 CR-Vs benefit from new front and rear exterior styling cues, including a redesigned front bumper and grille, and new headlight designs. EX and EX-L trims also get redesigned alloy wheels, while Touring grades get new 19-inch (+1 in.) wheels and tires. The 2020 model also debuts three new exterior colors: Radiant Red Metallic, Sonic Gray Pearl, and Aegean Blue Pearl.

Inside, CR-V's spacious and tech-savvy cabin gets a redesigned center console with more conveniently located USB ports and more flexible storage space, while the line-topping CR-V Touring adds a heated steering wheel and wireless smartphone charging.

Mechanically, the biggest change to the 2020 CR-V is the addition of the 1.5-liter turbocharged direct-injected engine for the popular LX trim, which replaces a 2.4-liter naturally aspirated engine. For the LX, this means more power (+6 horsepower), a flatter torque curve (179 lb.-ft. @ 2000-5000 rpm vs. 180 lb.-ft. @ 3900 rpm) and a higher EPA fuel economy rating (+2 mpg city/highway/combined).

Importantly, the CR-V LX also gets Honda Sensing® safety and driver-assistive technologies as standard equipment, extending these popular features throughout the CR-V lineup.

2020 CR-V Pricing & EPA Data

Model / Trim / Drivetrain MSRP1 MSRP1 Including $1,095

Destination Charge EPA Mileage Rating (City/Hwy/Combined)2 CR-V LX (2WD) $25,050 $26,145 28 / 34 / 30 CR-V LX (AWD) $26,550 $27,645 27 / 32 / 29 CR-V EX (2WD) $27,560 $28,655 28 / 34 / 30 CR-V EX (2WD) $29,060 $30,155 27 / 32 / 29 CR-V EX-L (2WD) $30,050 $31,145 28 / 34 / 30 CR-V EX-L (AWD) $31,550 $32,645 27 / 32 / 29 CR-V Touring (2WD) $33,250 $34,345 28 / 34 / 30 CR-V Touring (AWD) $34,750 $35,845 27 / 32 / 29

ADVANCED POWERTRAINS

All gasoline-powered 2020 CR-Vs now feature a 1.5-liter turbocharged direct-injected powerplant rated at 190 horsepower (SAE net) and 179 lb.-ft. of torque (SAE net), delivering refined and responsive performance across the engine's full operating range. Available in front-wheel-drive or with Honda Real Time all-wheel drive, power is transmitted through a sporty continuously variable transmission (CVT) with smooth-shifting Honda G-Shift control logic.

More information on the CR-V Hybrid's two-motor hybrid-electric powertrain will be available closer to when it goes on sale early next year.

2020 Honda CR-V Powertrain Details



2020 CR-V LX, EX, EX-L, Touring Engine Type Turbocharged In-Line 4-Cylinder Displacement (cc) 1498 Horsepower @ rpm (SAE net) 190 @ 5600 Torque (lb.-ft. @ rpm SAE net) 179 @ 2000-5000 Bore and Stroke (mm) 73 x 89.5 Compression Ratio 10.3:1 Maximum Boost (psi) 18.5 Fuel Injection Direct Valvetrain 16-Valve DOHC w/dual VTC Drive-by-Wire™ Throttle System • Low-Inertia Mono-Scroll Turbocharger •

SOPHISTICATED EXTERIOR AND INTERIOR STYLING

The 2020 Honda CR-V's more upscale and distinctive presence comes courtesy of a new blackout grille, and broad new openings for the fog lights. EX, EX-L and Touring trims get new, round LED fog lights. The added sophistication continues in back with dark-tinted taillight lenses, a dark chrome tailgate garnish and more darkly tinted rear glass. EX and EX-L trims get newly designed 18-inch wheels with a dark gray and machined finish, while the Touring trim's new, larger 10-spoke 19-inch alloy wheels and tires (+1 inch) raise the bar on the Touring's stance and upscale demeanor. Touring trims also get new chrome exhaust finishers. Three new exterior colors come to the CR-V—Sonic Gray Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic, and Aegean Blue Pearl—expanding to eight the number of color choices available for CR-V.

Inside, all 2020 Honda CR-Vs get a redesigned center console that is easier to use, with more flexible storage options, while CR-V Touring trims now come standard with Qi-compatible wireless cell phone charging. Other in-vehicle technologies include a color TFT driver information interface (DII) center meter display, available 7-inch touchscreen Display Audio interface with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration, and an available Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System™. Additional available tech includes remote engine start, dual-zone climate control, an Electric Parking Brake (EPB), rear USB charging ports, front passenger seat with 4-way power adjustment and driver's seat with 8-way power adjustment and 4-way power lumbar support, and heated front seats.

ADVANCED SAFETY AND DRIVER-ASSISTIVE TECHNOLOGIES

Beginning with the 2020 model year, all Honda CR-V trims come standard with the Honda Sensing suite of advanced safety and driver-assistive technologies. Honda Sensing® includes Collision Mitigation Braking System™ (CMBS™) with Forward Collision Warning (FCW) and pedestrian sensing capability, Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) with Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with low-speed follow and Lane Keeping Assist (LKAS). Additional driver-assistive technologies include the available blind spot information (BSI), Rear Cross Traffic Monitor and Auto High Beam headlights.

The 2020 CR-V also incorporates the latest generation of Honda's proprietary Advanced Compatibility Engineering™ (ACE™) body structure and targets the highest collision safety ratings. These include a 5-Star Overall Vehicle Score from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)3 and a TOP SAFETY PICK rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), including a SUPERIOR rating for frontal crash prevention with Honda Sensing.

SAFETY & DRIVER ASSISTIVE FEATURES LX EX EX-L Touring Forward Collision Warning (FCW) (HS) • • • • Lane Departure Warning (LDW) (HS) • • • • Collision Mitigation Braking System™ (CMBS™) (HS) • • • • Road Departure Mitigation System (RDM) (HS) • • • • Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) (HS) • • • • Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) (HS) • • • • Vehicle Stability Assist™ (VSA®) with Traction Control • • • • Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) • • • • Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD) • • • • Brake Assist • • • • Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) • • • • Daytime Running Lights (DRL) • • • • Multi-Angle Rearview Camera With

guidelines With

dynamic

guidelines With

dynamic

guidelines With

dynamic guidelines Honda LaneWatch™

• • • Advanced Compatibility Engineering™ (ACE™) Body Structure • • • • Advanced Front Airbags • • • • Front Side Airbags • • • • Side Curtain Airbags with Rollover Sensor • • • • 3-Point Seat Belts at all Seating Positions • • • • Front 3-Point Seat Belts w/ Automatic Tensioning System • • • • Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren (LATCH): Lower Anchors (2nd-Row Outboard), Tether Anchors (2nd-Row All) • • • • Driver's and Front Passenger's Seat-Belt Reminder • • • • Child-Proof Rear Door Locks • • • •

(HS)=feature is a component of the Honda Sensing® suite of safety and driver-assistive features

CHASSIS TECHNOLOGY

The 2020 Honda CR-V maintains the same class-leading agility and confidence-inspiring handling as before. Its front MacPherson strut and rear multi-link suspension use specially tuned low-friction dampers, with both FWD and AWD models including tubular front and solid rear stabilizer bars that promote responsive turn-in and flatter cornering. Dual-pinion, variable-ratio Electric Power Steering (EPS) also contributes to the CR-V's direct and satisfying steering feel.

Model Trim Level Summary

CR-V LX Honda Sensing (new to trim) Auto high/low beams (new to trim) 1.5-liter engine (new to trim) Idle Start/Stop 12V power outlet USB input Black exterior door handles Black exterior mirrors 17-inch alloy wheels Automatic climate control Multi-angle rearview camera with guidelines Manual seats 4-speaker audio system

(New features for 2020 in bold)

EX (add or replace from LX) LED Fog lights HD Radio One-touch moonroof with tilt feature Blind spot information 18-inch wheels 8-way power driver's seat Privacy glass 7-inch Display Audio system with six-speakers Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration Smart Start / Smart Entry Security system Multi-angle rearview camera with dynamic guidelines Remote start Heated front seats XM Radio Mirror turn signals Heated outside mirrors Body-color door handles Rear Cross Traffic Monitor 2 Rear USB Dual-zone automatic climate control Front tweeters (+2 speakers) Ambient lights Cargo cover Body-colored mirrors Auto up/down windows Variable intermittent windshield wipers Passenger-side seatback pocket

(New features for 2020 in bold)

EX-L (add or replace from EX) Leather seating surfaces Power tailgate 4-way power passenger seat Auto dimming rearview mirror Driver's seat memory controls Leather-wrapped steering wheel Leather-wrapped shifter HomeLink® Rear tweeters (+2 speakers)

Touring (add or replace from EX-L) 19-inch alloy wheels (+1-inch) Heated steering wheel Wireless charging Updated LED high and low-beam headlights Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System™ Roof rails Rain-sensing wipers Hands-free access power tailgate Chrome exhaust 9-speaker premium audio (+1 speaker)

(New features for 2020 in bold)

About Honda

Honda offers a full line of reliable, fuel-efficient and fun-to-drive vehicles with advanced safety technologies sold through over 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. The Honda lineup includes the Fit, Civic, Insight, Accord and Clarity series passenger cars, along with the HR-V, CR-V, Passport and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan.

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for more than 35 years and currently operates 19 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In the first half of 2019, nearly 90 percent of all Honda brand vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, while nearly two-thirds were manufactured in the U.S., using domestic and globally sourced parts.

1 MSRP excluding tax, license, registration, $1,095 destination charge and options. Dealer prices may vary.

2 Based on 2020 EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your actual mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle, driving conditions and other factors.

3 Government 5-Star Safety Ratings are part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA's) New Car Assessment Program (www.SaferCar.gov)

