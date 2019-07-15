2020 Honda Insight Combines Head-Turning Style and Premium Driving Experience with Outstanding Fuel Efficiency

The 2020 Insight combines best-in-class passenger space, premium interior appointments, upscale styling, and a driving experience that far exceeds its hybrid competition. With 151 horsepower Insight offers brisk acceleration, yet its city fuel economy rating is among the best in its class. Additionally, its low starting price and generous level of standard equipment means Insight buyers don't have to compromise to save fuel.

Available in LX, EX, and Touring trims, all Insights come standard with multi-element LED headlights, push-button start, and the Honda Sensing® suite of advanced safety and driver-assistive technologies. Insight EX adds an 8-inch Display Audio with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration, while Insight Touring adds leather seating surfaces, an 8-way power driver's seat, Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System™, dual-zone automatic climate control, and more.

2020 Insight Pricing and EPA Fuel Economy Ratings TRIM MSRP MSRP Including $930

Destination Charges1 EPA Fuel Economy Ratings (city / highway / combined)2 Insight LX $22,930 $23,860 55/49/52 Insight EX $24,310 $25,240 55/49/52 Insight Touring $28,340 $29,270 51/45/48

The 2020 Honda Insight for the North American market is made exclusively at Honda's Greensburg, Indiana auto plant, alongside Civic and CR-V, using domestic and globally-sourced parts. Its 1.5-liter Atkinson-cycle, two-motor hybrid powertrain is produced in Ohio.

About Honda

Honda offers a full line of reliable, fuel-efficient and fun-to-drive vehicles with advanced safety technologies sold through over 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. The Honda lineup includes the Fit, Civic, Insight, Accord and Clarity series passenger cars, along with the HR-V, CR-V, Passport and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan.

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for more than 35 years and currently operates 19 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2018, more than 90 percent of all Honda brand vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

For More Information

Additional media information including detailed pricing features and high-resolution photography of all 2019 Honda models is available at hondanews.com. Consumer information is available at automobiles.honda.com. To join the Honda community on Facebook, visit facebook.com/honda.

1 MSRP plus $930 destination charge, excluding tax, license, registration and options. Dealer prices may vary.

2 Based on 2020 EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your actual mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle, battery pack age/condition, driving conditions and other factors.

SOURCE American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

Related Links

http://www.honda.com

