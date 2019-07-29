2020 Honda Pilot Launches with New Line-Topping Black Edition Trim

The 2020 Pilot Black Edition is based on the Elite trim and features numerous exterior and interior styling enhancements. Like the similar Honda Ridgeline Black Edition, the Pilot Black Edition comes exclusively in Crystal Black Pearl paint and includes Black Edition badges on the grille and tailgate. Pilot Black Edition also includes black-painted 20-inch alloy wheels, and blackout treatments for the grille, headlight trim, side trim, door handles, window trim and fog light accents. Inside, there is red accent lighting for the dash, doors and center console, with red accent stitching on the front and second row captain's chairs, door panels and steering wheel. The Black Edition logo is embossed on front seats and floor mats, and the front and second-row seats also get a red accent to the perforated leather seating surface.

The 2020 Pilot LX with standard 2-wheel drive carries a starting MSRP of $31,550 (excluding $1,095 destination and handling) and comes with the full suite of Honda Sensing® suite of safety and driver-assistive systems as standard equipment. The all-wheel drive Pilot LX carries a starting MSRP of $33,550 and adds Honda's exclusive i-VTM4® torque-vectoring all-wheel drive system.

The aggressive new styling introduced to Pilot last year emphasizes its capabilities while highlighting the state-of-the-art technology and family-friendly character that has made it one of the most popular midsize three-row SUVs. Pilot also remains one of the few models in its segment to offer eight seats (seven with the optional second-row Captain's Chairs), with available three-person capacity in both the second and third rows. Third row access is made simple and easy by the available One-Touch Walk-In feature. In addition to standard Honda Sensing, technology highlights include an available 8-inch touchscreen Display Audio system with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility, CabinTalk™ in-vehicle public address system, wireless smartphone charging, and a hands-free power tailgate. Touring, Elite and Black Edition trims feature 4G LTE in-vehicle Wi-Fi capability/compatibility, enabling expanded subscription-based HondaLink® services that include Amazon Key In-Car Delivery2, geo-fencing and speed alerts for parents of teen drivers, a stolen vehicle locator, enhanced roadside assistance, automatic collision notification, remote start, and even personal concierge services.3

The 2020 Pilot's robust off-road and all-weather driving capabilities are assisted by Honda's available intelligent Variable Torque Management system (i-VTM4®) with true torque-vectoring. Standard on all AWD trims, i-VTM4® uses an electronically-controlled, hydraulically-actuated rear differential to apportion engine torque between the front and rear axles, and dynamically distribute torque between the left and right rear wheels. The benefits are superior all-weather handling, and neutral, accurate steering under power.

2020 Pilot Pricing and EPA Fuel Economy Ratings

TRIM / DRIVETRAIN TRANSMISSION MSRP1 MSRP4 Including

$1,095 Destination

Charge EPA Fuel Economy

Ratings

(City/Hwy/Combined)5 Pilot LX (2WD) 6AT $31,550 $32,645 19 / 27 / 22 Pilot LX (AWD) 6AT $33,550 $34,645 18 / 26 / 21 Pilot EX (2WD) 6AT $34,430 $35,525 19 / 27 / 22 Pilot EX (AWD) 6AT $36,430 $37,525 18 / 26 / 21 Pilot EX-L (2WD) 6AT $37,860 $38,955 19 / 27 / 22 Pilot EX-L (AWD) 6AT $39,860 $40,955 18 / 26 / 21 Pilot EX-L w/ Navi & Rear Entertainment System (2WD) 6AT $39,860 $40,955 19 / 27 / 22 Pilot EX-L w/ Navi & Rear Entertainment System (AWD) 6AT $41,860 $42,955 18 / 26 / 21 Pilot Touring (2WD) 9AT $42,620 $43,715 20 / 27 / 23 Pilot Touring (AWD) 9AT $44,620 $45,715 19 / 26 / 22 Pilot Touring w/ Rear Captain's Chairs (2WD) 9AT $42,920 $44,015 20 / 27 / 23 Pilot Touring w/ Rear Captain's Chairs (AWD) 9AT $44,920 $46,015 19 / 26 / 22 Pilot Elite (AWD) 9AT $48,120 $49,215 19 / 26 / 22 Pilot Black Edition (AWD) 9AT $49,620 $50,715 19 / 26 / 22

About Honda

Honda offers a full line of reliable, fuel-efficient and fun-to-drive vehicles with advanced safety technologies sold through over 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. The Honda lineup includes the Fit, Civic, Insight, Accord and Clarity series passenger cars, along with the HR-V, CR-V, Passport and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan.

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for more than 35 years and currently operates 19 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2018, more than 90 percent of all Honda brand vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

1 MSRP (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price) excluding tax, license, registration, $1095 destination charge and options. Dealer prices may vary.

2 Requires active subscription to HondaLink® Remote Package, plus an active Amazon Prime account and Amazon Key app. See Amazon Key In-Car for more information.

3 Subscription-based services available with annual subscription fee. See https://hondalink.honda.com for more details.

4 MSRP (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price) excluding tax, license, registration, $1,095 destination charge and options. Dealer prices may vary.

5 Based on 2020 EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your actual mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle, driving conditions and other factors.

