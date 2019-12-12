2020 Honda Ridgeline Arrives at Dealerships with New 9-Speed Transmission, Standard Honda Sensing®

The Honda Ridgeline is the ultimate tailgate vehicle for sporting events, picnics, and other gatherings thanks to industry-first and exclusive features like a Dual Action Tailgate that provides easy access to the lockable and weather-sealed In-Bed Trunk ® , an available in-bed 115V AC power outlet, and a world's first Truck Bed Audio System. This year, the tailgate now features remote locking, and the rear doors open wider to make entry and exit easier. Inside, the 2020 Ridgeline now comes standard with Honda's Display Audio system, which includes Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay® integration with its 8-inch touchscreen. Also available are LED headlights (low beam), an 8-way power driver's seat with adjustable lumbar support, and ambient interior lighting.

Powering the 2020 Honda Ridgeline is a 3.5-liter direct-injected i-VTEC™ V6 engine with Variable Cylinder Management™ (VCM™), now mated to a standard 9-speed automatic transmission, with a peak engine output of 280 horsepower (SAE net) and 262 lb.-ft. of torque (SAE net). All-wheel-drive is available on all trims (standard on RTL-E and Black Edition) and uses Honda's advanced i-VTM4® system, enhancing all-weather performance and handling.

2020 Ridgeline Pricing & EPA Ratings

Model / Trim / Drivetrain MSRP1 MSRP1 Including

$1,095 Destination

Charge EPA Mileage Rating2

(City/Hwy/Combined) Sport (2WD) $33,900 $34,995 19 / 26 / 22 Sport (AWD) $36,140 $37,235 19 / 24 / 21 RTL (2WD) $36,670 $37,765 19 / 26 / 22 RTL (AWD) $38,820 $39,915 19 / 24 / 21 RTL-E (AWD) $42,020 $43,115 19 / 24 / 21 Black Edition (AWD) $43,520 $44,615 19 / 24 / 21

With a large and flexible cabin, the 2020 Ridgeline offers capabilities for both recreational and professional users who require a higher degree of utility and versatility. Ridgeline's cargo-hauling and towing capabilities include a class-leading 1,584-lb (718.5 kg) maximum payload capacity (varies by trim) and up to 5,000-pound (2,268 kg) towing with all-wheel drive. All Ridgeline trims incorporate a button-operated Intelligent Traction Management System that enables up to four different operating modes: Normal, Snow, Mud and Sand for the AWD models, as well as Normal and Snow for 2WD vehicles.

Ridgeline now comes standard with the comprehensive Honda Sensing® suite of advanced safety and driver assistive features, including Collision Mitigation Braking System™ (CMBS™) with Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS), Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) with Lane Departure Warning (LDW), and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC). The 2020 Ridgeline receives top of class safety ratings from NHTSA and is anticipated to receive top ratings from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

A broad range of Honda Genuine Accessories designed specifically for Ridgeline is available for customers to personalize their pickup. The accessories are covered by Honda's 3-year, 36,000-mile limited warranty if obtained at the time of new vehicle purchase. Accessories include:

Honda Genuine Accessories In-Bed Trunk Carpet and Dividers Back-Up Sensors Bed Extender – Standard and Motorcycle Fender Flares Hard Tonneau Cover Skid Plate Illuminated Door Sill Trim Bike, Kayak, Ski, Snowboard, Surfboard Attachments Camping Tent (extends from bed) Additional Wheel Options Running Board Options Heated Steering Wheel

Honda Manufacturing of Alabama in Lincoln, Alabama, is the exclusive manufacturing home of the 2019 Honda Ridgeline, using domestic and globally-sourced parts.

1 MSRP excluding tax, license, registration, $1,095 destination charge and options. Dealer prices may vary.

2 Based on 2020 EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your actual mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle, driving conditions and other factors.

