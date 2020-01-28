2020 Hyundai IONIQ Electric Boasts 37% More Driving Range

Hyundai Motor America has announced prices for the eco-friendly 2020 IONIQ Electric car. The redesigned 2020 IONIQ Electric delivers 170 miles of range, technology and advanced standard safety features at a starting price of $33,045 for the well-equipped SE model. Customers may receive the available federal tax credit of up to $7,500i making the net price $25,545 for the SE model. The top-of-the-line Limited is available for $38,615 ($31,115 net with federal tax credit) and now offers the following optional features: Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection, Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist with Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist, Highway Drive Assist, 10.25-inch navigation system and Harman Kardon premium audio. Hyundai also announced today its collaboration with Amazon Home Services to make shopping for and installing home electric vehicle chargers easy. Installations will use licensed electricians and will be backed by Amazon's Happiness Guarantee.

2020 IONIQ Electric Pricing Model Electric Motor Transmission Drivetrain MSRP SE 100kW (134HP & 218 lb.-ft. of torque) Single-speed Reduction Gear FWD $33,045 Limited 100kW (134HP & 218 lb.-ft. of torque) Single-speed Reduction Gear FWD $38,615

Freight Charges for the 2020MY IONIQ Electric are $955 and are not included in the chart.

2020 IONIQ Electric Enhancements

Driving range increases from 124 miles to 170 miles

Battery pack capacity increases from 28 kWh to 38.3 kWh

On-board charger increases from 6.6 kW to 7.2 kW increasing charging speed

Using a 100-kW fast-charging station, the new battery can reach 80% charge in as little as 54 minutes

133 combined MPGe makes IONIQ Electric one of the most efficient vehicles sold in the U.S.

Horsepower increases from 118 hp. to 134 hp.

The new IONIQ Electric's battery has been upgraded from 28 kWh to 38.3 kWh, meaning drivers can go even further between charges. It boasts 36% additional energy storage capacity, offering a total of 170 miles of estimated range. Its e-motor delivers 134 horsepower and 218 lb.-ft. of torque and is fitted standard with a 7.2-kW on-board charger - an upgrade from current 6.6-kW – for Type 2 AC charging. Using a 100-kW fast-charging station, the battery can reach 80% charge in as little as 54 minutes.

The new IONIQ Electric also features Eco+, which supplements the standard Eco, Comfort and Sport driving modes. By selecting the Eco+ mode, drivers can reduce their energy consumption extending the car's remaining energy.

Home charger and installation available through Amazon

Hyundai currently offers the Kona Electric, IONIQ Electric and, IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid models. Current and future owners of Hyundai plug-in electric models now have a one-stop destination at which to select appropriate charging systems and schedule home installation at amazon.com/hyundai-charging-solutions. The new EV home charger solutions expands Hyundai's "Digital Showroom" on Amazon.com.

Amazon Home Services EV charger options include:

Transparent pricing of applicable Level-2 charging systems approved by Hyundai

No questionnaire forms, photos or call back to schedule appointment

Wizard tool to identify customer's property and installation type

Helpful reviews from other Amazon customers

Convenient online scheduling, rescheduling and payment using a linked amazon account

2020 IONIQ Electric Highlights

Exterior design enhancements

New distinctive pattern on the closed grille of the Electric

New front and rear bumper fascias

LED head, tail and daytime running lamps

New wheel designs

New side sill moldings

Interior design enhancements

Available 10.25-inch widescreen Navigation system

New center LCD information screen

New upper and lower instrument panel

New console upper cover

Dark chrome instrument panel trim

Touchscreen heating and cooling controls

Ambient lighting

Piano key controls

2020 IONIQ Electric SE (Replaces 19MY Electric trim)

Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go added

8-inch Display Audio infotainment systems with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ added (7-inch Display Audio system for 19MY)

Forward Collision Avoidance-Assist w/ Pedestrian Detection added with SmartSense

Lane Keeping Assist added

Driver Attention Warning added

High Beam Assist added

2020 IONIQ Electric Limited enhancements

LED Headlights

10.25-inch Navigation system added (8-inch for 19MY)

Harman Kardon premium audio added

premium audio added Ambient interior lighting added

Touchscreen heating and cooling controls added

Highway Driving Assist added with SmartSense

Lane Following Assist added with SmartSense

Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist with Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist added with SmartSense

New Colors

Stellar Silver

Electric Shadow

Blue Link

The upgraded IONIQ Electric still features Hyundai's Blue Link connected car system, which uses embedded telematics to allow drivers to remote start their vehicle and control air conditioning using the MyHyundai smartphone app. The app also allows users to remote lock or unlock their doors, and find their vehicle in a crowded parking lot with Car Finder and remote horn and lights. This technology also allows owners of the plug-in or electric model to remotely check the status of their battery so they know when they need to recharge the vehicle. Thanks to Blue Link, charging can be remotely controlled and scheduled via the app.

In addition, Blue Link in the new IONIQ arrives with cloud-based navigation, which offers free up-to-the-minute traffic information, POI searches, dealer locator as well as the ability to locate nearby charging stations.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram

