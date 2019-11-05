2020 Hyundai Venue SUV starts at $17,250

The Venue includes three trim levels: SE (Manual Transmission) or SE Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) automatic, SEL (IVT) or the two-toned exterior Denim (IVT), each including the all-new Smartstream 1.6-liter Dual-Port Injection four-cylinder FWD engine.

Model Engine Transmission Drivetrain MSRP* SE M/T 1.6L DPI 4-cyl 6-Speed Manual Transmission FWD $17,250 SE IVT 1.6L DPI 4-cyl 6-Speed Smartstream IVT FWD $18,450 SEL IVT 1.6L DPI 4-cyl 6-Speed Smartstream IVT FWD $19,150 SEL IVT (Convenience Pkg.) 1.6L DPI 4-cyl 6-Speed Smartstream IVT FWD $20,300 SEL IVT (Convenience & Premium) 1.6L DPI 4-cyl 6-Speed Smarstream IVT FWD $22,050 Denim IVT 1.6L DPI 4-cyl 6-Speed Smartstream IVT AWD $21,950

* Freight Charges for the 2020MY Venue are $1,095.

Hyundai Motor America reserves the right to change prices and features at any time.

Venue comes standard with numerous convenience features including: a 3.5-inch TFT Instrument cluster display, rearview monitor, 8-inch AM/FM/HD® Radio Audio System with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ with four speakers, first row USB charge port, 12V outlet, Bluetooth® hands-free phone, steering wheel audio controls, cruise control, automatic headlights, air conditioning, remote keyless entry and an exterior temperature display. Venue also includes Hyundai SmartSense, a suite of standard safety features including Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Keeping Assist and Driver Attention Warning, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management (VSM) with Traction Control as well as front, side and head curtain airbags each as standard equipment.

The SEL trim offers two optional packages, Convenience and Premium. In addition to the SE package level details, the Convenience package includes a power sunroof, sliding armrest storage box, leather wrapped steering wheel and shift knob and Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) with Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (RCCW). The Premium package requires the Convenience package and also includes: heated front seats and side mirrors, LED headlights, LED Daytime Running Lights and taillights, 17-inch alloy wheels with 205/55 R17 tires, proximity key with push button start, 8-inch Navigation AM/FM/HD®/SiriusXM® and Hyundai's Blue Link® Connected Car System.

The Denim trim package includes exclusive Denim exterior color, contrasting white roof and select trim pieces, exclusive Denim interior color with cloth and leatherette combination front seats. This trim can be in place of or in addition to the SEL Premium package. A sunroof is not optional on the Denim trim.

Seven colors are available, including: Black Noir Pearl, Ceramic White, Scarlet Red Pearl, Intense Blue, Stellar Silver, Galactic Gray and Green Apple. The Denim color is exclusively featured on the Denim edition. The Venue interior includes both black and grey selections.

