Hyundai is the Most Awarded Automaker on the 2026 Best Cars for Families List by U.S. News and World Report

Hyundai earned five Best Cars for Families awards

Hyundai secured first place in Best Midsize SUV, Best Compact EV SUV, and Best Midsize EV SUV for Families

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai topped the 2026 Best Cars for Families list by U.S. News and World Report with five models recognized: Palisade Hybrid (Best Midsize SUV), IONIQ 5 (Best Compact EV SUV), IONIQ 9 (Best Midsize EV SUV), Tucson, and Tucson Hybrid. These awards highlight exceptional safety, reliability, interior space, and family-focused features.

The Hyundai Palisade Hybrid is photographed in Austin, Texas, on Nov. 11, 2025. 2026 Hyundai Tucson is photographed in California City, Calif., on July 16, 2025.

"Families now have more vehicle options than ever, which can make choosing difficult," said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor North America. "U.S. News and World Report's Best Cars for Families list helps simplify the process by covering 14 vehicle classes. Hyundai is proud to have the most vehicles recognized in the Best Cars for Families list and remains committed to offering a balanced lineup of ICE, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and EV options that meet the needs of bustling families."

The Palisade Hybrid offers strong fuel efficiency with an EPA estimated 33 mpg city/35 mpg highway/34 mpg combined fuel economy (Hybrid Blue SEL Premium/FWD) and delivers customer-friendly features and a more unique, purposeful, and playful character.

The Tucson is Hyundai's best‑selling model and offers five trim options - 2.5L ICE, Hybrid, Hybrid N Line, Plug‑in Hybrid, and XRT - each designed to deliver enhanced comfort, convenience, and safety based on buyer preferences. The Tucson hybrid redefines the hybrid driving experience by delivering efficiency and emotion in a practical yet stylish package.

The IONIQ 5 offers electric propulsion for those seeking a zero tailpipe-emissions family vehicle. The IONIQ 5 impresses with its comfortable driving experience, high-quality interior, excellent efficiencyi, and ultra-fast 800-volt/350kW chargingii capabilities. Its strong range and full complement of advanced safety features make it a smart option for electric SUV buyers.

While the IONIQ 9 all-electric, three-row SUV includes an expansive interior that fuses innovative design and purpose-driven technology. Providing space for seven passengers and futuristic design elements. The IONIQ 9 is assembled at the new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America in Georgiaiii.

"With a variety of new awards added this year, the Best Cars for Families provides households of all kinds with expertly vetted options to fit their specific needs," said Zach Doell, vehicle testing editor at U.S. News. "The 2026 awards recognize the models that deliver a seamless blend of safety and strong interior capacity, making the ride enjoyable for every passenger – from the front seats to the back."

About U.S. News Best Cars

Since 2007, U.S. News Best Cars, the automotive channel of U.S. News & World Report, has published rankings and reviews of the majority of new vehicles sold in America. Each year, U.S. News also publishes the Best Cars Awards, including Best Vehicle Brands, Best Cars for the Money and Best Cars for Families. U.S. News Best Cars supports car shoppers throughout the entire car buying journey, offering industry-leading advice for researching cars and finding cars for sale, as well as its U.S. News Best Price Program.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, several cutting-edge R&D facilities and more than 855 independent dealers. These operations are part of Hyundai Motor Group, which is investing $26 billion in the U.S. from 2025 to 2028. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

i EPA-estimated 303 mile driving range for 2024 IONIQ 5 SE/SEL/Limited RWD; 260 mile driving range for IONIQ 5 SE/SEL/Limited AWD; and 220 mile driving range for IONIQ 5 SE RWD (Standard Range). All figures are EPA estimates and based on a fully charged battery. For comparison purposes only. Battery capacity decreases with time and use. Actual range will vary based on a number of factors, including vehicle options, driving conditions and habits, vehicle and battery's condition, battery temperature and outside temperature. ii Approximately 20 minutes to charge from 10% to 80% on a 350-kW, 800V DC ultra-fast charger using the CCS adapter included with the 2026 IONIQ 5. Actual charging time varies based on a number of factors, including current battery charge level, output of the charging unit, vehicle and battery settings, battery temperature and outside temperature. Ultra-fast charging stations are provided by independent companies and availability is not guaranteed. iii The 2026 IONIQ 9 is assembled in Georgia from domestic and foreign-sourced parts.

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America