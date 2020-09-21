2020 Knowles Teaching Fellows Announced

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Knowles Teacher Initiative today announced the 34 members of its 2020 Cohort of Teaching Fellows. The new cohort includes a seasonal park ranger, a materials engineer, a published author, a doctoral graduate in ecology and evolution, a United States Air Force veteran and three with international teaching experience.

Knowles President and CEO Nicole Gillespie said, "Welcoming new Fellows is one of the highlights of our program year. Our 2020 Fellows are an impressive group of beginning teachers and we are excited about working with them over the next five years, supporting them to create safe and equitable learning environments where all students have an opportunity to achieve to their fullest potential."

Knowles supports early-career biology, chemistry, physics and mathematics teachers in their efforts to develop teaching expertise and lead from the classroom through the Knowles Teaching Fellows Program . Over the five years of the program, Knowles Teaching Fellows receive access to a wide range of benefits valued at more than $150,000, including stipends; grants for professional development, classroom materials and National Board Certification ; coaching and mentoring from experienced teachers and teacher educators; support for teacher leadership initiatives; and membership in a national community of more than 450 math and science educators.

2020 Knowles Teaching Fellow Sara Valdez said, "It frustrates me that social injustices keep many brilliant students from participating in STEM fields. I believe that education is a powerful tool that can be used to dismantle these barriers. As an educator, I want to help equip students with the tools they need to thrive so that they may bring more diversity to math and science."

"I hope to gain a deeper understanding of my content, teaching skills, and how best to support my students while working with a nationwide group of teachers," stated 2020 Knowles Teaching Fellow Jeff Lampert . "I also think that Knowles will encourage me to maintain growth and improvement as one of the core facets of my teaching, and force me to always critically think about and improve upon what I'm doing."

To learn more about the members of the 2020 Cohort of Knowles Teaching Fellows, visit https://knowlesteachers.org/who-we-are/our-people .

Applications for 2021 Knowles Teaching Fellowships are due by 11:59 pm PST on January 18, 2021. For more information about the Fellowship, visit https://knowlesteachers.org/knowlesfellowship .

About the Knowles Teacher Initiative

The Knowles Teacher Initiative is a nonprofit organization that supports a national network of mathematics and science teachers who are collaborative, innovative leaders improving education for all students in the United States. We strive to create an educational system that is led by teachers who are equipped to solve difficult problems and respond to local challenges in order to serve all of our nation's students. For more information, visit www.knowlesteachers.org.

