2020 Lexus RX and RXL Open a New Chapter for the Iconic Luxury Crossover

All 2020 Lexus RX models feature updated exterior styling that includes revised front and rear fascias and a new standard 18" wheel design. Triple-beam LED headlamps have also been redesigned as an option. Inside, an available 12.3-inch touchscreen paired with the remote touch pad supports added dynamic voice and navigation functionality. The updated Lexus Multimedia System now includes advanced in-dash technology to simplify a guest's life, such as Apple CarPlay® integration for your iPhone.

"The new 2020 Lexus RX improves our best-selling vehicle with a focus on the future of the brand – one of sophisticated, yet bold, design," said Lisa Materazzo, vice president of Lexus marketing. "We heard very positive feedback from our U.S. guests about their experience in the RX, and we worked to improve upon the success with key areas of focus."

More Sophisticated Design with an Aggressive Touch

The updated front and rear fascias of the new 2020 Lexus RX and RXL reflect the latest design themes of the brand with a balance between sophistication and strength.

Starting with the signature grille, a symbol of the Lexus brand and distinctive "face" of the vehicle, the designers created an elaborate look based on an L-motif. Each individual block has a different shape and angle to create a varying form that balances a strong yet elegant image. The angles of the grille surround are also echoed by the angles used at each corner of the bumper to smooth the visual flow across the front.

The slimmer headlamps add a sharper look up front while the rear taillamps also utilize an "L" motif across the top that is reflected by inverted "L's" across the bottom. Framed by the dual exhaust, rear diffuser and updated angle of the reflectors, the sharp and rounded edges on the 2020 Lexus RX are accentuated. Adding more utility to the rear of the vehicle, the power back door is now activated by an optional kick sensor to open and close faster.

To further distinguish the exterior of the RX, two new exterior colors have been added for the 2020 model year along with a new 18-inch wheel design, and 20-inch wheel design in the Luxury grade. Guests can now choose from Moonbeam Beige Metallic or Nori Green Pearl, a popular exterior color first used on the all-new Lexus UX.

Advanced Technology with Connectivity

All RX models for 2020 come standard with the latest smartphone vehicle integrations and their respective virtual assistants. Guests can access the same familiar interface of their desired technologies through the RX's standard 8-inch touchscreen dashboard display. The premium suite of connected technology offers multiple ways to stay connected, including the 3-year Lexus Enform Remote trial to remotely start the engine using select smart devices. And, with six USB ports throughout the RX, both the driver and passengers can keep their smart devices charged and ready to use.

With Android Auto™, drivers can seamlessly access and use their phone on the RX's touchscreen display. With larger touch targets, a simplified interface, and easy-to-use voice actions through the Google Assistant, it's designed to minimize distraction, so you can stay focused on the road. Once connected, guests will enjoy music from apps such as Spotify® and Pandora®, or send messages through commonly used apps like WhatsApp®. The interface also allows them to navigate with Google Maps™ or Waze. With the Google Assistant in Android Auto, drivers can use their voice to get things done quickly and easily for a seamless, smooth, and enjoyable driving experience. Tailored information is provided based on calendar, device usage, activity and habits.

For Apple CarPlay integration, guests can use their iPhone® through the Lexus RX's touchscreen display. When their iPhone is connected, commands for driving directions, phone calls, and sending and receiving messages via Siri® are enabled. They can also gain access to favorite apps like Apple Music, Apple Maps, Podcasts and Audiobooks, as well as third party apps like Waze or Spotify.

Through in-car integrations with voice services like Amazon Alexa, guests can access their preferred service and play music, check the news, control smart home devices and more. With the addition of a designated space to store smartphones near the front of the center console, guests can better utilize space to secure their personal items and still engage with the Lexus Multimedia System.

The Lexus Multimedia System touchscreen offers control of audio and climate systems in addition to providing a view of what's behind the vehicle via the backup camera. Guests will have the option to choose between the standard 8-inch display and available 12.3-inch high-resolution, split-screen multimedia display.

With Dynamic Voice Command (DVC) on 2020 Lexus RX crossovers with the available 12.3-inch multimedia system, the voice-recognition system has the ability to recognize millions more phrases than conventional Lexus systems. DVC offers greater accuracy, seamless address entry and expanded Points of Interest searches.

Enhanced Driving Dynamics

The 2020 Lexus RX crossover receives several changes designed to enhance the driving dynamics across the lineup. Both the front and rear stabilizer bars are now hollow to reduce weight, yet their thicker diameters and reinforced bushings help reduce body roll and improve steering response. The shock absorbers have been re-tuned to work with the stiffer roll bars, while upgraded dampers feature a new friction control device that helps to control high frequency vibrations for a smoother ride.

To further refine the 2020 Lexus RX responsiveness, a stiffer suspension design reduces the noise and vibration from the road. Even on turns, the added active corner braking will prevent understeering by braking the inner tire and providing more stability to the vehicle handling. Additional rigidity was achieved through additional spot welds and adhesive.

Standard Safety Powerhouse

In addition to the 3-year, Lexus Enform Safety Connect and 10-year Enform Service Connect included with the vehicle, the suite of standard advanced safety features in the 2020 Lexus RX adds Lexus Safety System+ 2.0 as standard equipment. This adds daytime bicyclist detection and low-light pedestrian detection along with Road Sign Assist (RSA) and Lane Tracing Assist (LTA) to further expand the scenarios in which the RX is designed to provide additional safety to the driver and passengers.

Daytime bicyclist detection is part of an enhanced Pre-Collision System (PCS). Previously designed to detect a preceding vehicle or pedestrian, the Pre-Collision System now has the potential to detect a preceding bicyclist as well. The PCS has also been enhanced to help detect a preceding pedestrian in certain low-light situations by increasing the camera's sensitivity and dynamic range.

Road Sign Assist (RSA) displays select road sign information in the instrument panel while the Lane Tracing Assist (LTA) system is designed to detect lane markings to determine lane position and place the vehicle in the center of the lane when working in conjunction with the All-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control. If road markings are not detected, LTA is also capable, in certain conditions, of following the car ahead of it.

Two New Ways to Add F SPORT

The new 2020 Lexus RX now offers two options for F SPORT packages. The updated F SPORT package offers the option between the look of the signature Lexus F SPORT brand and the additional tuning for a more muscular feel on the road. Borrowing from the Lexus LC, the new RX F SPORT package includes the latest active variable suspension (AVS) system that's more responsive than previous systems.

The new F SPORT package also includes cold air intake, active sound control, Electric Power Steering (EPS), and a heated steering wheel. This can be added on top of the F SPORT look which now comes with new front and rear performance dampers, Drive Mode Select with Sport+ and Customer Drive Modes. In addition to the interior colors offered for the RX F SPORT, guests can now bring the enthusiasm inside the cabin with Circuit Red bolstered seating with grey stitching on the seams.

Updated Features Carry the Attention to Detail

The 2020 Lexus RX crossover receives a wide range of changes designed to enhance the driving dynamics, including paddle shifters standard across the lineup. Guests will be able to be more engaged with the road at every turn.

Now standard on the RX 350L and 450hL, guests will find body-hugging NuLuxe seating and interior trim. The number of interior color options has also expanded to include Birch with certain exterior color combinations.

Hybrid Options Continue to Shine

Lexus introduced the world's first luxury hybrid vehicle - a gas/electric version of the RX luxury-utility vehicle - more than a decade ago. The RX 450h and RX 450hL continue to serve as a powerful reminder of the brand's hybrid leadership, with 308 combined system horsepower for powerful performance and impressive manufacturer-estimated 30 mpg for RX and 29 mpg on RXL combined mpg.

The Lexus Hybrid Drive system pairs the D4-S fuel injection 3.5-liter V6 gasoline engine with two high-torque electric drive motor-generators for strong acceleration and passing performance. Instead of transfer gears and a driveshaft to the rear wheels, the all-weather drive system employs a second, independent electric motor to drive the rear wheels when needed to help maintain optimal traction.

The new 2020 RX and RXL will start production in the third quarter of 2019. Pricing will be announced closer to the on-sale date.

Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 241 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With six models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers eight F SPORT models and two F performance models. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.

