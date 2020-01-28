IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The ability to offer more features while remaining lightweight is not always an easy task. Mazda is dedicated to the purity of the MX-5 Miata, an iconic vehicle with more than a million units produced and the Guinness World Record holder for the best-selling two-seater sports car. For more than 30 years, the front mid-engine, rear-wheel drive layout has evolved to fit the ever-changing customer needs. Through its many iterations, the 2020 MX-5 Miata offers more amenities while maintaining the necessary characteristics of a driver's car: lightweight, nimble and most importantly, fun-to-drive.

2020 MAZDA MX-5 MIATA: DESIGNED TO BE DRIVEN

All MX-5s come standard with a Skyactiv-G 2.0-liter engine, producing 181 horsepower at 7,000 rpm and 151 lb-ft of torque at 4,000 rpm. This powertrain can be paired with a Skyactiv-MT six-speed manual transmission or six-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. The Miata's engine paired with its lightweight physique and agile driving dynamics. provide an outstanding power-to-weight ratio that summons pure joy on just about any road.

The MX-5 Sport might be the simplest fourth-generation soft top Miata, but it is far from basic. This beautifully engineered roadster is equipped with several lightweight components that help deliver its iconic handling, dynamics and pure driving feel when the rubber hits the road. For 2020, MX-5 Sport adds more i-Activsense safety features that includes Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Smart City Brake Support and Lane Departure Warning System as standard. Aligned with the brand's path to premium, the Miata receives updated Mazda badging, fonts and key fob design. The sharp, athletic design is matched by a black cloth soft top, 16-inch Metallic Black aluminum alloy wheels, silver dual exhaust outlets, and LED headlights and taillights. Conveniences inside include Mazda Connect™ infotainment system with seven-inch full-color, touchscreen display, AM/FM six-speaker audio system including driver's side headrest speakers, HD Radio™, Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio, tilt and telescoping steering wheel, rearview camera, removable dual cup holders, leather three-spoke steering wheel, shift knob and parking brake, Mazda Advanced keyless entry, dual USB audio inputs, push-button start, power locks, power windows with one-touch down feature, amongst more standard essential features.

Advancing from the MX-5 Sport, fans have the option of the harder-edged MX-5 Club or the luxurious MX-5 Grand Touring depending on what suits their lifestyle and interests. Both the MX-5 Club and MX-5 Grand Touring are offered in a soft top as well as in a RF – retractable fastback – configuration. The MX-5 RF can open or close its roof in a remarkable 13 seconds; providing the look and feel of both a sporty coupe and an iconic convertible. MX-5 Club and MX-5 Grand Touring are now available in Mazda's new Polymetal Gray exterior color.

The MX-5 Club enters 2020 with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ as a new feature. When equipped with the Skyactiv-MT manual transmission, this trim level includes a limited-slip differential, Bilstein dampers, front shock tower brace and sport-tuned suspension. This trim level includes all the i-Activsense safety features from the MX-5 Sport and enhances the driving experience with a Bose® nine-speaker audio system that includes passenger headrest speakers, SiriusXM® radio with three-month trial subscription and LED daytime running lights. The MX-5 Club is equipped with heated black cloth-trimmed seats with silver stitching, 17-inch Metallic Black aluminum alloy wheels, front black air dam, black rear lip spoiler and black interior accents and vinyl leather to help instill a sporty environment.

Exclusive to MX-5 Club models with manual transmission, Mazda offers a Brembo/BBS Recaro Package that helps add a little more thrill to the nimble roadster. This package features Brembo front brakes, BBS 17-inch Dark Gunmetal forged wheels, heated Recaro Sports Seats and black aero kit that includes side sill extensions and rear bumper skirt. For the MX-5 Club RF, this package includes a hand-painted black roof.

New for 2020, MX-5 Grand Touring models with manual transmission will include the limited-slip differential, Bilstein dampers, front shock tower brace and sport-tuned suspension that are typically found in the MX-5 Club. This helps fans enjoy the best of both worlds, benefiting from the exhilarating enhancements while keeping the premium amenities. An all-new Gray cloth soft top and Red Nappa leather interior are available at this trim level. In addition to the features in the MX-5 Club, other new updates include black with stainless steel door sills and SiriusXM® with three-month trial subscription, SiriusXM® three-year traffic and travel link subscription. In contrast to the MX-5 Club, this refined Miata features heated leather-trimmed seats with silver stitching, Mazda navigation system, 17-inch Dark Silver aluminum alloy wheels, heated side mirrors, automatic climate control, rain-sensing windshield wipers, automatic on/off headlights, auto-dimming driver-side mirror, auto-dimming rearview mirror with Homelink® and bright silver interior accents. Traffic Sign Recognition, Adaptive Front-lighting System and High Beam Control are additional safety features at this trim level.

Mazda maintains its commitment to captivating driving dynamics while providing the next generation of premium amenities and striking design.

MSRP2 FOR THE 2020 MAZDA MX-5 MIATA IS AS FOLLOWS:



Soft Top RF MX-5 Sport 6-Speed MT $26,580 - MX-5 Sport 6-Speed AT $27,930 - MX-5 Club 6-Speed MT $30.290 $33,045 MX-5 Club 6-Speed AT $30,890 $33,645 • Brembo/BBS RECARO Package

(6-Speed MT only) $4,470 $4,670 MX-5 Grand Touring 6-Speed MT $31,670 $34,425 MX-5 Grand Touring 6-Speed AT $32,195 $34,750 • Red Nappa leather interior $300 $300

PREMIUM PAINT COLORS:

Soul Red Crystal Metallic $595 Machine Gray Metallic $300 Snowflake White Pearl Mica $200

1 MSRP does not include $920 for destination and handling ($965 in Alaska), taxes, title or additional fees. Dealers set actual sale prices.

