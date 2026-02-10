Consumer Reports Names Mazda Its First‑Ever Safest New‑Car Brand

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda is proud to be recognized by Consumer Reports as the top‑performing brand in its newly released Safety Verdict assessment—an evaluation that sets a new benchmark for how effectively modern vehicles help drivers avoid crashes and protect occupants when one occurs. The Safety Verdict score reflects a rigorous, holistic review of real‑world safety performance, including crashworthiness, braking and emergency handling, in‑vehicle control usability, and the availability and effectiveness of proven crash‑prevention technologies. Mazda's strong results demonstrate our long‑standing belief that true safety comes from the seamless integration of advanced engineering, intuitive technology, and vehicles that respond predictably and confidently to the driver.

2026 Mazda CX-50 Hybrid

The Safety Verdict's highest tier requires standout performance across demanding criteria: Good results in IIHS side‑impact tests, strong moderate‑overlap crash protection, standard highway‑speed automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind spot warning, rear cross‑traffic warning, and predictable, confidence‑inspiring handling in both every day and emergency conditions. These are not new requirements for Mazda—they are principles that have guided our safety strategy for years as part of our commitment to reducing fatalities and serious injuries.

Mazda's achievement in the new assessment also reflects our disciplined pursuit of top ratings in IIHS crash tests and our human centric engineering philosophy. Every Mazda vehicle is designed so that braking, steering, and handling feel natural and predictable, helping drivers avoid dangerous situations before technology ever needs to intervene. This integration of vehicle dynamics, occupant protection, and advanced driver-assistance systems embodies Mazda's belief that a safer car should also be a more joyful, confident one to drive.

"Safety is foundational to Mazda's engineering philosophy, and we are honored that Consumer Reports has recognized our unwavering commitment to helping protect drivers, passengers, and everyone who shares the road," said MNAO Director of Vehicle Safety Jennifer Morrison. "This recognition reflects the work of our global engineering teams to integrate advanced safety technologies and outstanding vehicle dynamics into every model we build."

Mazda remains committed to continuous improvement as testing protocols become more rigorous and technologies evolve. Our goal is clear: to deliver vehicles that meet the highest standards of safety while staying true to the joy of driving that defines Mazda. We will continue to push forward with purpose, advancing toward a future where every road user arrives at their destination safely.

To learn more about Consumer Reports Best Brand for Safety, please visit Consumer Reports Best Brand for Safety.

To learn more about advanced safety at Mazda, please visit the MazdaUSA.com website - https://www.mazdausa.com/why-mazda/safety.

About Consumer Reports

Founded in 1936, CR has a mission to create a fair and just marketplace for all. Widely known for our rigorous research and testing of products and services, we also survey millions of consumers each year, report extensively on marketplace issues, and advocate for consumer rights and protections around safety as well as digital rights, financial fairness, and sustainability. CR is independent and nonprofit.

About Mazda North American Operations

Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at news.mazdausa.com.

To learn more about advanced safety at Mazda, please visit the MazdaUSA.com website - https://www.mazdausa.com/why-mazda/safety.

