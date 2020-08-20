2020 Outstanding CSR of the Year State Winners Announced
Aug 20, 2020, 08:52 ET
AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, group of exceptional insurance professionals are chosen by The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research to compete for National Outstanding CSR of the Year Award.
To be eligible for this award, candidates must be an insurance customer service representative or have primary responsibility for insurance customer service duties.
2020 Outstanding CSR of The Year State Winners
Alabama
Ms. Brandi Woodruff, CIC, CISR
Valent Group
California
Ms. Marcella R. Beasley, MA, CIC, CISR, CRIS, CCIP, MLIS, CIIP, CLP
Alliant Insurance Services, Inc.
Colorado
Ms. Jessie Lee, CISR
Six & Geving Insurance, Inc.
Florida
Ms. Denise Brownsberger, ACSR
LassiterWare Insurance
Georgia
Ms. Megan M. Owenby, CISR Elite
Brown & Brown Insurance of Georgia
Idaho
Ms. Sierra M. Horvath, CIC, STAR
Hub International Mountain States Ltd
Indiana
Ms. Dawn Bryant-Smith, CIC, CISR, ACSR
Shepherd Insurance
Iowa
Ms. Jennifer Connelly, CISR, ACSR
SilverStone Group LLC, a Hub International Company
Kentucky
Ms. Ashley Carter
AssuredPartners
Louisiana
Mr. Brandon Hamilton, CISR, AINS, AIS, AU, AU-M
Daul Insurance Agency, Inc.
Maine
Ms. Annette Richards, ACSR
Cross Insurance Agency
Maryland
Ms. Dawn Day, CISR
Bitner Henry Insurance Group
Michigan
Ms. Melissa Richardson, CISR
Karn Sitkins Payette Insurance Agency, Inc.
Missouri
Ms. Ashlae Cook, CISR Elite
Ollis/Akers /Arney
Montana
Ms. Chelsey McCord, CIC
Hub International Mountain States Ltd
Nebraska
Ms. Leah David, CISR
INSPRO Insurance, Inc.
Nevada
Ms. Itilya Lang, CISR
Distinctive Insurance, Alera Group Agency, LLC
New Mexico
Ms. Judi Vaughn, CIC, CISR
Kysar Leavitt Insurance Agency
New York
Ms. Cheryl Fitzpatrick, CPCU, ACSR
Mackoul Risk Solutions, LLC
Ohio
Mr. Reuben H. Hall
Oswald Companies
Oklahoma
Ms. Natalie Mason, CISR Elite
TCSC Insurance Agency, Inc.
Oregon
Ms. Susan Temple
Ward Insurance
Pennsylvania
Ms. Melissa M. Horner, CISR, CRIS
Huntington Insurance, Inc.
Puerto Rico
Ms. Desiree Vazquez Vega
Fulcro Insurance, Inc.
South Carolina
Ms. Diana Rideout, CISR Elite
Correll Insurance Group of Hilton Head
South Dakota
Ms. Kimberly Lyon, CIC, CISR Elite
Fischer, Rounds & Associates
Texas
Ms. Leslie J. Quick, CISR, AMCL
Champion Commercial Insurance Agency, LLC
Vermont
Ms. Katie LaFreniere, CISR
Crowley Insurance Agency
Washington
Ms. Allison Barga
AssuredPartners of Washington dba Hall & Company
Wisconsin
Ms. Jenna Moehrke, CISR
R&R Insurance Services
The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research is the nation's premier provider of educational opportunities for insurance and risk management professionals.
Danielle D. Janecka
512-349-6181; [email protected]
SOURCE The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research