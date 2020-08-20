2020 Outstanding CSR of the Year State Winners Announced

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, group of exceptional insurance professionals are chosen by The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research to compete for National Outstanding CSR of the Year Award.

To be eligible for this award, candidates must be an insurance customer service representative or have primary responsibility for insurance customer service duties. 

2020 Outstanding CSR of The Year State Winners



Alabama

Ms. Brandi Woodruff, CIC, CISR

Valent Group

California

Ms. Marcella R. Beasley, MA, CIC, CISR, CRIS, CCIP, MLIS, CIIP, CLP

Alliant Insurance Services, Inc.

Colorado

Ms. Jessie Lee, CISR

Six & Geving Insurance, Inc.

Florida

Ms. Denise Brownsberger, ACSR

LassiterWare Insurance

Georgia

Ms. Megan M. Owenby, CISR Elite

Brown & Brown Insurance of Georgia

Idaho

Ms. Sierra M. Horvath, CIC, STAR

Hub International Mountain States Ltd

Indiana

Ms. Dawn Bryant-Smith, CIC, CISR, ACSR

Shepherd Insurance

Iowa

Ms. Jennifer Connelly, CISR, ACSR

SilverStone Group LLC, a Hub International Company

Kentucky

Ms. Ashley Carter

AssuredPartners

Louisiana

Mr. Brandon Hamilton, CISR, AINS, AIS, AU, AU-M

Daul Insurance Agency, Inc.

Maine

Ms. Annette Richards, ACSR

Cross Insurance Agency

Maryland

Ms. Dawn Day, CISR

Bitner Henry Insurance Group

Michigan

Ms. Melissa Richardson, CISR

Karn Sitkins Payette Insurance Agency, Inc.

Missouri

Ms. Ashlae Cook, CISR Elite

Ollis/Akers /Arney

Montana

Ms. Chelsey McCord, CIC

Hub International Mountain States Ltd

Nebraska

Ms. Leah David, CISR

INSPRO Insurance, Inc.

Nevada

Ms. Itilya Lang, CISR

Distinctive Insurance, Alera Group Agency, LLC

New Mexico

Ms. Judi Vaughn, CIC, CISR

Kysar Leavitt Insurance Agency

New York

Ms. Cheryl Fitzpatrick, CPCU, ACSR

Mackoul Risk Solutions, LLC

Ohio

Mr. Reuben H. Hall

Oswald Companies

Oklahoma

Ms. Natalie Mason, CISR Elite

TCSC Insurance Agency, Inc.

Oregon

Ms. Susan Temple

Ward Insurance

Pennsylvania

Ms. Melissa M. Horner, CISR, CRIS

Huntington Insurance, Inc.

Puerto Rico

Ms. Desiree Vazquez Vega

Fulcro Insurance, Inc.

South Carolina

Ms. Diana Rideout, CISR Elite

Correll Insurance Group of Hilton Head

South Dakota

Ms. Kimberly Lyon, CIC, CISR Elite

Fischer, Rounds & Associates

Texas

Ms. Leslie J. Quick, CISR, AMCL

Champion Commercial Insurance Agency, LLC

Vermont

Ms. Katie LaFreniere, CISR

Crowley Insurance Agency

Washington

Ms. Allison Barga

AssuredPartners of Washington dba Hall & Company

Wisconsin

Ms. Jenna Moehrke, CISR

R&R Insurance Services

The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research is the nation's premier provider of educational opportunities for insurance and risk management professionals.

Danielle D. Janecka
512-349-6181; [email protected]

