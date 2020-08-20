2020 Outstanding CSR of the Year State Winners Announced

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, group of exceptional insurance professionals are chosen by The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research to compete for National Outstanding CSR of the Year Award.

To be eligible for this award, candidates must be an insurance customer service representative or have primary responsibility for insurance customer service duties.

2020 Outstanding CSR of The Year State Winners





Alabama Ms. Brandi Woodruff, CIC, CISR Valent Group California Ms. Marcella R. Beasley, MA, CIC, CISR, CRIS, CCIP, MLIS, CIIP, CLP Alliant Insurance Services, Inc. Colorado Ms. Jessie Lee, CISR Six & Geving Insurance, Inc. Florida Ms. Denise Brownsberger, ACSR LassiterWare Insurance Georgia Ms. Megan M. Owenby, CISR Elite Brown & Brown Insurance of Georgia Idaho Ms. Sierra M. Horvath, CIC, STAR Hub International Mountain States Ltd Indiana Ms. Dawn Bryant-Smith, CIC, CISR, ACSR Shepherd Insurance Iowa Ms. Jennifer Connelly, CISR, ACSR SilverStone Group LLC, a Hub International Company Kentucky Ms. Ashley Carter AssuredPartners Louisiana Mr. Brandon Hamilton, CISR, AINS, AIS, AU, AU-M Daul Insurance Agency, Inc. Maine Ms. Annette Richards, ACSR Cross Insurance Agency Maryland Ms. Dawn Day, CISR Bitner Henry Insurance Group Michigan Ms. Melissa Richardson, CISR Karn Sitkins Payette Insurance Agency, Inc. Missouri Ms. Ashlae Cook, CISR Elite Ollis/Akers /Arney Montana Ms. Chelsey McCord, CIC Hub International Mountain States Ltd Nebraska Ms. Leah David, CISR INSPRO Insurance, Inc. Nevada Ms. Itilya Lang, CISR Distinctive Insurance, Alera Group Agency, LLC New Mexico Ms. Judi Vaughn, CIC, CISR Kysar Leavitt Insurance Agency New York Ms. Cheryl Fitzpatrick, CPCU, ACSR Mackoul Risk Solutions, LLC Ohio Mr. Reuben H. Hall Oswald Companies Oklahoma Ms. Natalie Mason, CISR Elite TCSC Insurance Agency, Inc. Oregon Ms. Susan Temple Ward Insurance Pennsylvania Ms. Melissa M. Horner, CISR, CRIS Huntington Insurance, Inc. Puerto Rico Ms. Desiree Vazquez Vega Fulcro Insurance, Inc. South Carolina Ms. Diana Rideout, CISR Elite Correll Insurance Group of Hilton Head South Dakota Ms. Kimberly Lyon, CIC, CISR Elite Fischer, Rounds & Associates Texas Ms. Leslie J. Quick, CISR, AMCL Champion Commercial Insurance Agency, LLC Vermont Ms. Katie LaFreniere, CISR Crowley Insurance Agency Washington Ms. Allison Barga AssuredPartners of Washington dba Hall & Company Wisconsin Ms. Jenna Moehrke, CISR R&R Insurance Services

The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research is the nation's premier provider of educational opportunities for insurance and risk management professionals.

