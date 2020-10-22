2020 Rawlings Gold Glove Award® Finalists Announced

While the award originated in 1957, Rawlings first began highlighting the top-three defenders at each position in 2011. Since then, only one player, Kansas City left fielder Alex Gordon, has been named a Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalist each year. The Chicago Cubs™ lead all teams with seven finalists.

"This season has certainly been unlike any other, and we're thankful to continue the long-standing tradition of recognizing and honoring the best defensive players in the game," said Mike Thompson, chief marketing officer for Rawlings. "This year's class of Gold Glove finalists is a mix of established and first-time honorees which should make for an exciting reveal of the winners on Nov. 3."

Historically, the Rawlings Gold Glove Award winners have been determined by a vote from 30 managers' and up to six of their respective coaches. Each manager and coach vote from a pool of qualified players in their League and cannot vote for players from their own team. In 2013, Rawlings added a sabermetric component to the Rawlings Gold Glove Award selection process, as part of its collaboration with the Society for American Baseball Research (SABR). The SABR Defensive Index™ (SDI) has previously comprised approximately 25 percent of the overall selection total, with the managers and coaches' vote continuing to carry the majority.

Due to the compressed 2020 season, the Award qualifications have been amended to rely solely on the SDI which draws on and aggregates two types of existing defensive metrics: those derived from batted ball location-based data and those collected from play-by-play accounts. SDI utilizes MLBAM's Statcast, Sports Information Solutions data, and STATS, LLC data as well as traditional statistics with advanced analysis. For 2020 Award consideration, pitchers must have pitched at least 50 innings, catchers must have played in at least 29 games and infielders/outfielders must have completed at least 265 defensive innings. Each player qualifies at the position he has played at most (SDI is only for play at qualified position).

The 2020 Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalists are:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Pos Player Team P Kenta Maeda Minnesota Twins™

Griffin Canning Los Angeles Angels™

Zach Plesac Cleveland Indians™ C Yasmani Grandal Chicago White Sox™

James McCann Chicago White Sox™

Roberto Perez Cleveland Indians™ 1B Matt Olson Oakland Athletics™

Evan White Seattle Mariners™

Yuli Gurriel Houston Astros™ 2B Cesar Hernandez Cleveland Indians™

Danny Mendick Chicago White Sox™

Jonathan Schoop Detroit Tigers™

Nicky Lopez Kansas City Royals™ 3B Yoan Moncada Chicago White Sox™

Gio Urshela New York Yankees™

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Texas Rangers™ SS Niko Goodrum Detroit Tigers™

J.P. Crawford Seattle Mariners™

Carlos Correa Houston Astros™ LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Toronto Blue Jays™

Alex Gordon Kansas City Royals™

Kyle Tucker Houston Astros™ CF Ramon Laureano Oakland Athletics™

Byron Buxton Minnesota Twins™

Luis Robert Chicago White Sox™ RF Clint Frazier New York Yankees™

Joey Gallo Texas Rangers™

Anthony Santander Baltimore Orioles™

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Pos Player Team P Max Fried Atlanta Braves™

Alec Mills Chicago Cubs™

Kyle Hendricks Chicago Cubs™ C Jacob Stallings Pittsburgh Pirates™

Willson Contreras Chicago Cubs™

Tucker Barnhart Cincinnati Reds™ 1B Brandon Belt San Francisco Giants™

Paul Goldschmidt St. Louis Cardinals™

Anthony Rizzo Chicago Cubs™ 2B Nico Hoerner Chicago Cubs™

Kolten Wong St. Louis Cardinals™

Adam Frazier Pittsburgh Pirates™ 3B Nolan Arenado Colorado Rockies™

Brian Anderson Miami Marlins™

Manny Machado San Diego Padres™ SS Miguel Rojas Miami Marlins™

Dansby Swanson Atlanta Braves™

Javier Baez Chicago Cubs™ LF Shogo Akiyama Cincinnati Reds™

David Peralta Arizona Diamondbacks™

Tyler O'Neill St. Louis Cardinals™ CF Ronald Acuna Jr. Atlanta Braves™

Cody Bellinger Los Angeles Dodgers™

Trent Grisham San Diego Padres™ RF Charlie Blackmon Colorado Rockies™

Jason Heyward Chicago Cubs™

Mookie Betts Los Angeles Dodgers™

Kole Calhoun Arizona Diamondbacks™

The 2020 finalists include four former Rawlings Gold Glove Award winners in the American League and 11 former winners in the National League.

Once the Rawlings Gold Glove Award winners are announced, fans can vote for their favorite defensive player in each League to determine who will be named the Rawlings Platinum Glove Award™ winners. A combination of the national fan vote and the SDI will determine who takes home the honor.

Voting for the Rawlings Platinum Glove Award presented by SABR will begin online at www.Rawlings.com on Tuesday, Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. ET and will remain open until Thursday, Nov. 5 at 11:59 p.m. ET. The Rawlings Platinum Glove Award winners will be unveiled Friday, Nov. 6 on MLB Network at 6 pm ET.

