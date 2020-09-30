2020 Recipients of the Payroll Trailblazer Award Announced

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DailyPay and the American Payroll Association have joined forces to select the winners of the 2020 DailyPay Payroll Trailblazer Award. This award was created as a way to pay homage to individuals in the payroll industry who coach others, recognize diversity and drive business value from the payroll department. A wide range of worthy candidates from all around the country were nominated by their colleagues. Four deserving individuals were chosen who truly are the gold standard in their industry.

Sarah Chasney , Director of Payroll and HRIS at Pacific Bells, LLC

, Director of Payroll and HRIS at Pacific Bells, LLC Sarah runs payroll for a large franchisor for Taco Bell and other quick service operations out of Vancouver, Washington . She saved her company millions in leading the effort to consolidate five disparate payroll systems into one, saved payroll staff time by streamlining the workflow of incoming emails, and focuses on developing the competencies of her staff.

. She saved her company millions in leading the effort to consolidate five disparate payroll systems into one, saved payroll staff time by streamlining the workflow of incoming emails, and focuses on developing the competencies of her staff. Davida Lara , CPP , Executive Vice President of Payroll at Entertainment Partners

, Executive Vice President of Payroll at Entertainment Partners Davida was a keynote speaker at the American Payroll Association's Congress XStream in June, and was able to implement more automated payroll processes in her organization, and continued her push for more diversity in payroll.

Brad Fields , CPP , Director of Payroll and Benefits, TLC management, Inc.

, Director of Payroll and Benefits, TLC management, Inc. Brad runs payroll for a senior living and health care consulting group out of Marion, Indiana . Brad has been a forward thinking compensation and payroll leader and was an early adopter of on-demand pay. He is always looking for ways to set TLC apart and bring more value to his employees.

. Brad has been a forward thinking compensation and payroll leader and was an early adopter of on-demand pay. He is always looking for ways to set TLC apart and bring more value to his employees. Christine Call , Director of Payroll at Flynn Restaurant Group

Director of Payroll at Flynn Restaurant Group Christine runs payroll for a nationwide franchisor based out of Ohio . Not only did she successfully lead implementation of an on-demand pay solution, but also, she leads a team of "fierce" payroll professionals and provides powerful insights making her an invaluable asset to the payroll industry.

"Payroll leaders, like this year's Trailblazer recipients, are instrumental in helping to revolutionize the way individuals get paid," said Dan Maddux, executive director of the American Payroll Association. "Payroll is the reason people come to work, and we must always be looking ahead to meet the evolving needs of businesses and employees."

"During these unprecedented times, having access to your pay is of utmost importance to ensure you and your family have what they need," said Jason Lee, CEO of DailyPay. "We celebrate the monumental efforts of those payroll heroes who go above and beyond to ensure employees never have to worry about getting access to their pay, when they need it."

These recipients of the Payroll Trailblazer Award were announced today and recognized during the American Payroll Association's Payroll Benchmarking Trends : An Online Forum on September 30th, unveiling the latest Deloitte Payroll Benchmarking Survey. The data focuses on payroll operations such as employee experience, compliance, accuracy, technology and more. To learn more about how payroll professions are getting innovative with solutions to off-cycle pay issues, join our webinar on October 6th at 1pm ET on our new CYCLE feature.

About DailyPay

DailyPay is the award-winning, gold standard on-demand platform offering comprehensive pay-experience solutions to world-class companies and their millions of employees, including Kroger, Adecco and Berkshire Hathaway. DailyPay is headquartered in New York City with operations located in Minneapolis. For more information, visit www.dailypay.com/press

Contact: Sehrish Sayani

Email: [email protected]

Website: dailypay.com

SOURCE DailyPay