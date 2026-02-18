DailyPay Announces Appointment of Jennifer R. Jackson to its Board of Directors

Former Walmart and Capital One executive brings deep financial services and consumer expertise

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DailyPay , the leading On-Demand Pay platform and financial wellness solution, today announced the appointment of Jennifer R. Jackson to its Board of Directors, effective February 13, 2026.

"Jennifer is a strong addition to DailyPay's Board," said Nelson Chai, Chief Executive Officer, DailyPay. "She brings deep experience leading global retail and financial services organizations, pairing strategic discipline with innovation and a strong focus on the customer."

Most recently, Jackson served as Senior Vice President of Merchandising at Walmart U.S., leading one of the company's multi-billion dollar retail and eCommerce portfolios. Earlier in her career at Walmart, she served as SVP of Enterprise Strategy and Innovation.

Prior to Walmart, Jackson spent nearly a decade at Capital One, holding executive P&L roles. As President of Capital One Canada, she led the multi-billion dollar credit card business through crises and digital transformation. In the U.S., she managed credit card portfolios, and oversaw enterprise-wide capabilities in customer experience, payments, and risk, managing regulatory exams and pioneering agile tech integrations.

"DailyPay is delivering meaningful value at the intersection of work and pay," said Jennifer R. Jackson. "I'm looking forward to partnering with the Board and leadership team and bringing my experience to support the company's next phase of growth."

Jackson holds a doctorate in chemical engineering from Carnegie Mellon University and a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from Yale University.

About DailyPay

DailyPay is the leader in On-Demand Pay, trusted by the most forward-thinking employers committed to enhancing their employees' financial health. Our open technology platform can deliver instant access to earned wages and a robust suite of financial wellness solutions, giving our partners a decisive edge in attracting, engaging, and retaining top talent. We are transforming how the world gets paid so every worker can meet life's moments with confidence. Learn more at www.dailypay.com/press.

