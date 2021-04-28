2021 Chrysler Voyager, Dodge Charger and Jeep® Wrangler Claim Kelley Blue Book 5-Year Cost to Own Honors

Stellantis is celebrating a winning trio of vehicles in Kelley Blue Book's KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own awards. The 2021 Chrysler Voyager, 2021 Dodge Charger and 2021 Jeep® Wrangler earned category wins in the 10th anniversary of the awards, which recognize new vehicles with the lowest projected ownership costs over the initial five-year ownership period.

Jeep Wrangler scored a 5-Year Cost to Own award for the seventh consecutive year, as well as for the third in a row in the Off-Road SUV segment. Chrysler Voyager, which earned a 5-Year Cost to Own award in 2020 during its first year of eligibility, repeated in the Minivan category, while Dodge Charger earned its award in the Full-Size Car category.

Available on KBB.com, 5-Year Cost to Own information takes into consideration depreciation, expected fuel costs, finance and insurance fees, maintenance and repair costs and state fees for all new models. The data allows new-car shoppers to see the big picture of what a new vehicle will cost them over time, helping them to save money by choosing a vehicle that best meets their needs and their long-term budget.

Jeep Wrangler

The iconic Jeep Wrangler – the most capable and recognized vehicle in the world – delivers unmatched off-road capability and is produced with 80 years of 4x4 engineering experience. Powertrain options include a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine with engine stop-start (ESS) technology, a 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 with ESS and mild-hybrid e-Torque technology and, for four-door Wrangler models, an available 3.0-liter EcoDiesel engine with ESS.

The Wrangler 4xe, which uses an advanced 375-horsepower powertrain, provides a unique on- and off-road experience through the combination of two electric motors, a high-voltage battery pack, a high-tech 2.0-liter turbocharged I-4 engine and robust TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission. The most advanced powertrain ever developed for a Jeep Wrangler maximizes efficiency, delivering 49 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) and 21 miles of pure-electric operation for most daily commutes.

The quickest and most powerful Wrangler yet, the Wrangler Rubicon 392 features a 6.4-liter V-8 rated at 470 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque. Mated to a crisp-shifting TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission and Selec-Trac full-time active transfer case, the 392-cubic-inch V-8 rockets the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 from 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds and the quarter-mile in 13.0 seconds.

Wrangler continues to offer a body-on-frame design, front and rear five-link suspension system, solid axles, electronic lockers and is one of the few SUVs to offer a six-speed manual transmission in addition to its available eight-speed automatic. A multitude of technology features, such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and safety features, such as Blind-spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Path detection, adaptive cruise control and Forward Collision Warning-Plus, further Wrangler's appeal.

Chrysler Voyager

The Chrysler Voyager holds its own distinct position in the award-winning Chrysler minivan lineup and is well-equipped to stand against the competition for those seeking a value-added family vehicle. America's most affordable minivan, designed with the budget-friendly family and fleet customer in mind, the 2021 Chrysler Voyager carries a unique look and feel within the Chrysler minivan lineup, delivering an exceptional driving experience at a pocketbook-friendly price.

Powered by the award-winning 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine paired with a segment-exclusive TorqueFlite nine-speed automatic transmission, Voyager delivers 287 horsepower and 262 lb.-ft. of torque. Standard features highlight Voyager's versatility, capacity and utility, including seven-passenger seating with third-row Stow 'n Go and 7-inch Uconnect touchscreen radio with integrated voice command with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone compatibility.

Launched with a five-star overall safety rating from the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Voyager also comes standard with a long list of safety features, including seven airbags, daytime running lights, electronic stability control, Brake Assist, Child Seat Anchor System (LATCH), ParkView rear backup camera and more. Mobility innovations include available rear- and side-entry conversions that create a wider entryway and more interior space compared to a standard Voyager, as well as an enhanced ramp securement system, helping to ensure superior maneuverability and improved ease of entry and exit for wheelchair users.

Dodge Charger

Dodge muscle gets even stronger for the 2021 model year with the new "demon-possessed" Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye, the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan the world. Raising the bar to performance levels never seen before in a four-door family sedan, the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye serves up 797-horsepower and 707 lb.-ft. of torque and a top speed of 203 mph, delivering the ultimate in high-performance, comfort and road-ready confidence as the world's only four-door muscle car.

The Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye features the same Widebody introduced on the Charger SRT Hellcat in 2020. Integrated fender flares add 3.5 inches of body width and new 20-by-11-inch lightweight carbon black wheels ride on wide Pirelli 305/35ZR20 tires.

With a new horsepower rating of 717 for the 2021 model year, the Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody fills out the Charger SRT performance lineup. Both Charger SRT Hellcat models feature a new performance hood that gives this four-door sedan an even more sinister look.

With power output ranging from nearly 300 horsepower on Pentastar V-6 models to nearly 800 horsepower on the new SRT Hellcat Redeye, the 2021 Dodge Charger lineup offers a full range of powerful engine options designed to meet the wants of a wide range of Dodge performance enthusiasts. The 2021 Dodge Charger lineup includes eight distinct models and five different engines, including:

The award-winning 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 with up to 300 horsepower on the Charger SXT, SXT AWD, GT and GT AWD models

The legendary 5.7-liter HEMI® V-8 with 370 horsepower on R/T models

The naturally aspirated 392 HEMI V-8 with a best-in-class 485 horsepower, offering the most horsepower per dollar of any sedan in the industry on Scat Pack models

The 717-horsepower 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI SRT Hellcat V-8

The new-for-2021, 797-horsepower supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI high-output V-8 on the SRT Hellcat Redeye

Standard on every Dodge Charger model is the innovative TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission.

The Charger is unrivaled when it comes to sheer horsepower, available all-weather capability on V-6 models, overall interior roominess, performance options and packages, and unique heritage design cues that Dodge//SRT customers count on in the world's only four-door muscle car.

Stellantis

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider, guided by a clear vision to offer freedom of movement with distinctive, affordable and reliable mobility solutions. In addition to the Group's rich heritage and broad geographic presence, its greatest strengths lie in its sustainable performance, depth of experience and the wide-ranging talents of employees working around the globe. Stellantis will leverage its broad and iconic brand portfolio, which was founded by visionaries who infused the brands with passion and a competitive spirit that speaks to employees and customers alike. Stellantis aspires to become the greatest, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders, as well as the communities in which it operates.

