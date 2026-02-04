All-new 2026 Jeep® Cherokee Hybrid Takes Big Mouth Billy Bass to the River in New Comedic Online Commercial

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

All-new 2026 Jeep® Cherokee hybrid takes Big Mouth Billy Bass® to the river in new online commercial.

The latest commercial for the all-new 2026 Jeep® Cherokee hybrid puts a comical twist on the iconic "fish out of water" wall décor adorning walls across America

O Positive director Jim Jenkins, who directed the Jeep brand's smash hit Emmy Award-nominated Big Game commercial "Groundhog Day," returns to helm the "Billy Goes to the River" spot

The online commercial, launching smack in the middle of the advertising industry's biggest week, infuses AI, CGI, puppetry and real footage to capture the creative chaos of the commercial

A limited amount of special-edition Big Mouth Billy Bass with Jeep branding will be released to super fans across its social media channels

America's bald eagle makes a surprise appearance in the spot, adding to the excitement of the moment

The all-new 2026 Jeep Cherokee hybrid, arriving at dealerships now, starts at $36,995, including a $1,995 destination charge

The Jeep® brand releases its new spot for the all-new 2026 Jeep Cherokee hybrid as the modern midsize SUV makes its highly anticipated arrival at dealerships across the U.S.

The online spot, called "Billy Goes to the River," casts its fishing line into the social media waters during the advertising industry's biggest week, looking to catch the prize for the "best Big Game commercial that's not in the Big Game."

Fish! Bears! Eagles! Oh my! "Billy Goes to the River" takes viewers on what starts as a sweet father-son drive when the young boy innocently seeks to fulfill Billy's request to "take (him) to the river," and it ends with far (far) less than expected results.

"While we're not airing a commercial in the Big Game telecast this year, we still wanted to show up with something to say," said Olivier Francois, global chief marketing officer, Stellantis. "This spot was built very intentionally around the 140 driver-assistance features of the all-new Jeep Cherokee hybrid — because safety matters, but it has to be expressed in a way that's true to Jeep. 'Billy Goes to the River' delivers humor and a bit of chaos, but always in service of a concrete message. If there were a prize for 'the best Big Game commercial that's not in the Big Game,' this is the ad we'd submit. Jim Jenkins, who directed our award-winning Groundhog Day spot, is back with us and once again strikes the right balance between entertainment and meaning."

"From crossing rivers to crossing generations, Jeep has spent 85 years driving freedom and adventure — and 'Billy Goes to the River' reconnects the brand with that enduring sense of fun," said Bob Broderdorf, Jeep CEO. "The all-new 2026 Jeep Cherokee 4x4 hybrid, now arriving at U.S dealerships, brings drivers over 500 miles of range on a single tank so adventure is always within reach. Across our entire Jeep lineup, Jeep now offers better SUVs with better prices, more standard features, greater value and a renewed focus on the technology and content our owners care about most."

The commercial infuses AI-forward methodology through Parliament, an AI-forward post-production company, marrying practical effects and CG elements to create the most realistic sequences with real footage. All of the animals featured are digital generations - no real animals were used in the spot.

The 2026 Jeep Cherokee hybrid, well-equipped starting at $36,995, features a new 1.6-liter turbo-four hybrid engine, offering an estimated 37 mpg combined and more than 500 miles to a tank of fuel, making it ready to take adventures further than ever – with zero compromises.

Explore the all-new 2026 Jeep Cherokee hybrid and the entire Jeep lineup.

"Billy Goes to the River" was created by the Jeep brand in partnership with Chicago-based agency Highdive, also behind one of the Jeep brand's latest commercials "Wild Thoughts."

Big Mouth Billy Bass is a registered trademark of Gemmy Industries Corporation.

Gemmy Industries

Gemmy Industries is a leader in the seasonal décor market, bringing festive fun and holiday cheer to homes everywhere. Dedicated to innovation and creative design, Gemmy has elevated industry standards and established recognizable brands like Airblown® and LightShow®. For more information on products and retailers, visit gemmy.com. Connect with Gemmy on Instagram and Facebook.

Jeep Brand

For nearly 85 years, Jeep has been a global leader in SUVs, delivering legendary off-road capability, advanced technology and exceptional versatility for those who seek fun and adventure. With a commitment to innovation, the Jeep brand offers a diverse lineup of vehicles powered by internal combustion engines, hybrid technology and all-electric drivetrains. Built on a heritage of freedom, adventure, authenticity and passion, Jeep continues to set the standard for rugged and refined vehicles designed to conquer it all.

Follow Jeep and company news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Jeep brand: www.jeep.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/jeep

Instagram: www.instagram.com/jeep

Twitter: www.twitter.com/jeep

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/jeep

YouTube: www.youtube.com/thejeepchannel or https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

SOURCE Stellantis