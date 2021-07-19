2021 Customer Satisfaction Report: Phillips Named Among Top 100 Satisfaction Leaders

PLANO, Texas, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phillips Home Improvements of Plano, Texas was recognized on Qualified Remodeler's 2021 Top 100 Customer Satisfaction Leaders list and congratulates other home improvement companies on their inclusion on the list.

Listed remodelers were chosen based on several GuildQuality criteria: All Time "Likely to Recommend" score, 2020 "Likely to Recommend" score, and "Likely to Recommend" score improvement over time. Customer satisfaction scores were averaged from surveys completed by thousands of clients during the year. A high score indicates a customer's likelihood to recommend a business to a family member or friend. And Qualified Remodeler listed winners in conjunction with their annual Customer Satisfaction Report, which measures the most important factors driving customer satisfaction in the previous year.

Some telling changes for 2021 in terms of the Customer Satisfaction Report? "Expertise" as a satisfaction driver is up 4 percent since last year. "Value," "problem resolution" and "organization" are also up in the rankings as satisfaction drivers. Conversely, "budget," or project price, is down 12 percent in client happiness contribution. Companies who want to focus on what is most important to homeowners can clearly see from the report where top-ranking companies are winning and lead in kind.

Jason Phillips, Phillips Home Improvements' President and CEO commented, "I'm so proud of our team for being recognized as customer service leaders in the home improvement industry. Our team cares about our clients and it shows in the way they listen on the phones, set proper customer expectations, schedule and manage projects. Homeowners frequently send messages of affirmation praising our team members. Customer service is more than a job to our team. It's our passion."

According to Qualified Remodeler, "Customer satisfaction tells us a lot about individual companies and the industry at large. The goal is for it to be used as a business reference through the year."

To discover qualities consumers are searching for in home improvement providers, check out Phillips' 2021 Customer Satisfaction Report blog post or their Satisfaction Leader Profile . Or connect with Phillips to get a quote on your next home project.

About Phillips Home Improvements

Phillips Home Improvements, construction industry leader providing residential painting, roofing, gutters, siding and replacement windows, boasts over 45,000 satisfied clients. Led by visionary CEO and President Jason Phillips, Phillips has enjoyed 24 years of A+ Better Business Bureau (BBB) ratings, twelve years of A+ Best Pick Reports ratings and three years on Qualified Remodeler's Top 500 List. Phillips won the BBB of North Texas' 2019 Torch Award for Ethics. And CEO Jason Phillips has just been named to the North Texas BBB Board of Directors, a testament to the continued commitment to excellent customer service and workmanship distinguishing Phillips among its peers 24 years running. Learn more about how Phillips is serving homeowners at www.phillipshomeimprovements.com .

