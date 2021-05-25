2021 Genesis G80 Earns TOP SAFETY PICK+ Award

"At Genesis, the customer is at the core of everything we do, and safety is our top priority," said Mark Del Rosso, President & CEO of Genesis Motor North America. "With this TOP SAFETY PICK+ designation from IIHS, we are pleased that G80 joins our award-winning line-up of vehicles that places customer safety first."

All Genesis models are equipped with a comprehensive suite of state-of-the-art driver assistance and safety technologies including Forward Collision Avoidance-Assist with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Blind-Spot Collision Warning and more. Each vehicle in the Genesis line-up offers sure-footed handling thanks to the rigid chassis construction that ensures firm stability even under the most challenging driving conditions.

"This IIHS TSP+ award for the G80 executive sedan, in addition to the three previous TSP+ designations awarded earlier this year, demonstrates the exceptional safety performance and design of our entire vehicle line-up," said Brian Latouf, Chief Safety Officer of Genesis Motor North America. "With a number of new advancements and improvements for the 2021 model year, including the first-ever Center Airbag in a G80, we are proud that G80's design effectively protects its occupants and performed well in the IIHS tests."

The 2021 Genesis G80 is equipped with the latest in safety and driver assistance technologies, including:

10 standard airbags, including one of the only Center-Side airbags on the market, further protecting front cabin occupants in the event of a collision

Forward Collision Avoidance-Assist with Junction Crossing and Turning, mitigating the risk of impacts when turning or crossing through an intersection

Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance Assist, helping reduce the chance of potential impact with a moving vehicle, upon departing a parallel parking spot

An all-new platform – with strong focus on safety – including passenger compartment protection and reinforcement areas with use of advanced high strength steel for rigidity and safety.

