GENESIS CONTINUES SUPPORT OF FIRST TEE WITH $100,000 DONATION

Partnership continues to open doors for youth through values‑driven golf programming across the U.S.

Since 2022, Genesis has donated a cumulative $500,000 to First Tee

Genesis and First Tee gathered to celebrate at TGL match in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis today announced the continuation of its long‑standing partnership with First Tee through a $100,000 donation supporting the nonprofit's mission to empower youth through character‑building programs and the game of golf. The donation was presented at the Genesis Lounge at SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., where 25 representatives from across the First Tee organization—including coaches, students, staff, board members, and trustees—were hosted during the New York Golf Club vs. The Bay Golf Club match.

Genesis presents First Tee with $100,000 donation at SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. on Feb. 24, 2026. (Photo/Genesis)

"Genesis is proud to continue its support of First Tee, an organization that has consistently delivered life‑changing opportunities for young people," said Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility, Genesis Motor America. "This partnership is meaningful to us because it strengthens the communities we serve—helping young people build confidence, resilience, and essential life skills that create long‑term impact far beyond the golf course."

Genesis has supported First Tee annually since 2022, contributing donations that strengthen local chapters and help expand youth access to golf and mentorship programs nationwide. To date, Genesis has donated a cumulative $500,000 to First Tee.

This year's check presentation was held at SoFi Center, home to TGL presented by SoFi—the primetime team golf league created by TMRW Sports—offering an immersive setting that reflects Genesis' commitment to celebrating its nonprofit partners while engaging the future of the sport. The moment provided a powerful platform to highlight Genesis and First Tee's shared focus on inspiring the next generation of golfers and expanding access to meaningful youth development opportunities.

The collaboration reflects the brand's broader corporate social responsibility initiative, Genesis Gives, which supports youth sports and education programs across the country.

