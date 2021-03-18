2021 Genesis GV80 Earns Top Safety Pick+ Award

"At Genesis, the customer is at the core of everything we do, and safety is our top priority," said Mark Del Rosso, President & CEO of Genesis Motor North America. "The GV80 is our latest entry in the Genesis line-up of vehicles that places customer safety first."

All Genesis models are equipped with a comprehensive suite of state-of-the-art driver assistance and safety technologies including Forward Collision Avoidance-Assist with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Blind-Spot Collision Warning and more. Each vehicle in the Genesis line-up offers sure-footed handling thanks to the rigid chassis construction that ensures firm stability even under the most challenging driving conditions.

"Winning the IIHS TSP+ award for GV80 demonstrates the exceptional safety performance and design of our vehicle," said Brian Latouf, Chief Safety Officer of Genesis Motor North America. "The GV80 body structure was engineered with energy absorbing front and rear crumple zones and high strength structural load paths to maintain occupant compartment integrity during severe crash impacts. The GV80 structural safety design protects occupants with the seatbelt systems, pre-tensioners and 10 airbags including a new front seat center airbag that deploys between the driver and front seat passenger. We are proud that the GV80 design effectively protects its occupants and performed well in the IIHS tests."

The 2021 Genesis GV80 is equipped with the latest in safety and driver assistance technologies, including:

10 standard airbags, inlcuding one of the only Center-Side airbags on the market, further protecting front cabin occupants in the event of a collision

Forward Collision Avoidance-Assist with Junction Crossing and Turning, mitigating the risk of impacts when crossing or turning through an intersection

The world's first Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance Assist, helping reduce the chance of potential impact with a moving vehicle, upon departing a parallel parking spot

An all-new platform – with strong focus on safety – including passenger compartment protection and reinforcement areas with use of advanced high strength steel for rigidity and safety.

