GENESIS RECOGNIZED WITH CORPORATE IMPACT AWARD FROM THE LOS ANGELES FIRE DEPARTMENT FOUNDATION

Genesis Motor America receives Corporate Impact Award at the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation's annual VALOR Awards ceremony at Dodger Stadium

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) Foundation awarded Genesis with the Corporate Impact Award, in recognition of its donation of Genesis vehicles to the LAFD, the largest in-kind donation that the Foundation has ever received. Genesis proudly accepted the award at the VALOR Awards ceremony at Dodger Stadium on November 13.

Los Angeles Fire Chief Jaime E. Moore (left) with Genesis Motor America CMO Amy Marentic (right) at Dodger Stadium

"Genesis is honored to be recognized for our commitment to the community and to wildfire relief and recovery," said Amy Marentic, chief marketing officer, Genesis Motor America. "We are proud to support the Los Angeles Fire Department with vehicles that help everyday heroes continue their life-saving work. This award reinforces our belief that giving back to the communities we serve is at the heart of who we are."

Having been displaced from its traditional home at The Riviera Country Club in the Pacific Palisades, the 2025 Genesis Invitational was dedicated to raising money and visibility for charitable organizations helping rebuild the wildfire-affected areas of Los Angeles, through the California Rises initiative.

As part of California Rises, Genesis donated 50 vehicles to the LAFD and its members, including those who lost their homes in the January fires. The vehicles are used for non-emergency transportation, amplifying the department's ability to serve the community efficiently.

"More than a vehicle donation, this support from Genesis was an investment in public safety," said Liz Lin, president, LAFD Foundation. "By removing the burden of purchasing non-emergency vehicles, this contribution allowed the LAFD to reallocate funding to secure more emergency response vehicles. We are grateful for this partnership and honored to recognize Genesis with the Valor 2025 Corporate Impact Award."

The Corporate Impact Award is presented to a corporate partner that exhibits philanthropic excellence in the community, outstanding citizenship, and support for the Department and its personnel. In addition to the Corporate Impact Award, the annual VALOR Awards ceremony celebrates and honors exemplary Los Angeles Fire Department members for their outstanding service and going above and beyond the call of duty.

