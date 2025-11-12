GENESIS ANNOUNCES A NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH LOS ANGELES COUNTY MUSEUM OF ART (LACMA)

Genesis announces a new multi-year partnership with Los Angels County Museum of Art (LACMA) following its art initiatives with The Metropolitan Museum of Art and Tate Modern.

The Genesis Talks, public conversations bringing together some of today's creative visionaries across multiple disciplines, will launch in December 2025.

Genesis will also support one of the named spaces, designated as the Genesis Gallery, within the new David Geffen Galleries and the opening gala to celebrate the LACMA's new chapter in April 2026.

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis announces a new multi-year partnership with the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) to expand its art initiatives across leading art institutions, following the partnerships with The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and Tate Modern in London.

The David Geffen Galleries at LACMA, photo © Museum Associates/LACMA Michael Govan. Photo: Brigitte Lacombe Interior view of the David Geffen Galleries at LACMA, photo © Museum Associates/LACMA

Genesis will support The Genesis Talks, public conversations hosted by Michael Govan, LACMA CEO and Wallis Annenberg Director. The public programs will bring together some of today's most creative visionaries across multiple disciplines to participate in thought-provoking conversations, anticipating LACMA's new chapter with the opening of the David Geffen Galleries next year.

The Genesis Talks will highlight how creativity, vision, and collaboration are transforming the way we engage with art, space, and community. The season will begin on December 4, 2025, with Jeff Koons reflecting on his iconic Split-Rocker (2000), a monumental sculpture adorned with living plants and flowers. The artist will discuss how monumental outdoor works activate public space and inspire new ways of seeing. On January 16, 2026, Darren Walker and Los Angeles artist Mark Bradford will share their insights on the museum as a vibrant community hub, exploring how spaces can spark dialogue, creativity, and connection. In April 2026, Swiss architect Peter Zumthor will dive into the design of the David Geffen Galleries, exploring light, space, and the power of architecture to shape the museum experience. The Genesis Talks will continue in Summer 2026 with speakers to be announced at a later date.

"Following Hyundai Motor's decade-long partnership with LACMA, and as part of the museum's new chapter, we are delighted to extend this legacy through a new partnership that will contribute to the cultural landscape of Los Angeles and beyond," said Euisun Chung, Executive Chair of Hyundai Motor Group. "We hope that the shared vision of LACMA and Genesis will create space for conversations that are timeless and invigorating."

"This new partnership with Genesis elevates the visionary ideas and projects coming out of Los Angeles, including the work at LACMA with the David Geffen Galleries," said Govan. "Beginning this December, The Genesis Talks will spotlight some of the most daring and creative thought leaders. We hope audiences will be inspired by the ideas discussed during each program."

Genesis will also support a named space designated as the Genesis Gallery within the David Geffen Galleries and the opening gala as presenting sponsor in April 2026. Through this new partnership, Genesis demonstrates its commitment to supporting LACMA during this transformative new chapter.

Genesis Art Initiatives has collaborated with leading institutions and visionaries to inspire profound cultural dialogues with the wider world, including The Genesis Facade Commission: Jeffrey Gibson, The Animal That Therefore I Am at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, running through June 9, 2026 and The Genesis Exhibition: Do Ho Suh: Walk the House at Tate Modern, which ran until October 2025.

ABOUT GENESIS AND GENESIS ART INITIATIVES

Genesis is a global automotive brand that aims to deliver the highest standards of performance, design, safety, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Reflecting a commitment to authenticity, Genesis seeks to foster dialogue on issues that transcend spatial and temporal boundaries, inspiring people to discover the profound through the arts. Genesis Art Initiatives supports institutions and visionaries with an understanding of contemporary challenges and timeless values. The initiatives include The Genesis Facade Commission at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, a multi-year partnership presenting newly commissioned artworks on the niches of The Met's main entrance facade, and The Genesis Exhibition: Do Ho Suh: Walk the House at Tate Modern, a comprehensive exhibition of the prominent artist. Visit www.genesis.com/art.html or follow @genesis_worldwide #GenesisArtInitiatives to learn more about our partnerships and programs.

About LACMA

Located on the Pacific Rim, LACMA is the largest art museum in the western United States, with a collection of more than 150,000 objects that illuminate 6,000 years of artistic expression across the globe. Committed to showcasing a multitude of art histories, LACMA exhibits and interprets works of art from new and unexpected points of view that are informed by the region's rich cultural heritage and diverse population. LACMA's spirit of experimentation is reflected in its work with artists, technologists, and thought leaders as well as in its regional, national, and global partnerships to share collections and programs, create pioneering initiatives, and engage new audiences.

Location: 5905 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA, 90036. lacma.org

Genesis Motor North America

Genesis is a new global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of design, safety, refined performance, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Drawing from its cultural heritage and distinctly Korean hospitality, Genesis crafts experiences focused on customers as "son-nim", or honored guests.

Genesis Motor North America offers a growing range of award-winning SUV, sedan, and electric models through its network of more than 200 independent U.S. retailers, in addition to its more than 30 Canadian agency distributors. Genesis now counts more than 90 standalone retail facilities across the North American region, with dozens more in development. Consumers can discover the brand through its many retail points, at Genesis House, the brand's flagship space in New York City, or online at www.genesis.com.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (United States) and www.genesisnews.ca (Canada).

