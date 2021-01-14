2021 Honda Ridgeline Arriving Next Month Ready to Rumble with Rugged New Look

For the 2021 model year, Ridgeline features all-new sheet metal from the front roof pillars forward, including a new hood with a pronounced power bulge, a new squared off nose and upright grille, and new front fenders. Flanking the grille are new, brighter LED headlights bisected by the crossbar atop the grille, which is painted gloss black on Sport trims and Black Edition, and is chrome plated on RTL and RTL-E. The body-color lower front bumper further accentuates the Ridgeline's tough new look with a prominent skid plate and broad side vents that create air curtains to route air through the bumper and around the front tires and wheels to improve aerodynamic performance. A reshaped rear bumper exposes aggressive new twin exhaust outlets, and all Ridgeline trims feature tougher looking 18-inch wheels and an additional 20 mm of track width to give Ridgeline a broader, more planted stance. New tires top off the more rugged look with a more aggressive sidewall and shoulder design. Ridgeline also adds a new Radiant Red Metallic to its exterior color palette.

A new HPD Package was developed in collaboration with Honda Performance Development (HPD), Honda's U.S.-based racing company, and adds a unique grille treatment, an HPD emblem, black fender flares, aggressive bronze-colored wheels, and special HPD graphics on the side of the bed—for a suggested retail price of $2,800. It's one of four new post-production option packages available on all Ridgeline trims that include Utility ($1,465), Function ($270), and Function+ ($1,315).

Inside, the 2021 Ridgeline adds a physical volume knob for the audio system, and wireless phone charging. Plus, all Ridgeline trims get new contrast stitching on the seats; Sport trims add new cloth seat inserts; and Sport, RTL and RTL-E trims have new dash, steering wheel and center console accents. Ridgeline's spacious cabin offers top-class passenger comfort and rear-seat legroom, with a flat floor and foldaway 60/40-split rear seat bottoms, offering enhanced flexibility for carrying long and tall items in the cabin.

A 280-horsepower, 3.5-liter direct-injected VTEC® V6 backed by a smooth and responsive 9-speed automatic transmission powers every 2021 Honda Ridgeline, with i-VTM4® torque-vectoring all-wheel drive now standard across the lineup. The i-VTM4® system automatically sends up to 70 percent of the engine's 262 lb.-ft. (SAE net) of torque to the rear wheels and continuously apportions 100 percent of that torque between the left and right rear wheels based on driving conditions at each wheel. Ridgeline's standard Intelligent Traction Dynamics System further optimizes power delivery and distribution in various conditions, including snow, pavement, mud and sand.

All 2021 Honda Ridgelines come standard with the Honda Sensing® suite of safety and driver-assistive technologies, featuring Collision Mitigation Braking System™ (CMBS™) with Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS), Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) with Lane Departure Warning (LDW), and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC). Ridgeline also targets top-class collision safety ratings from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), including an NCAP 5-star Overall Vehicle Score, a "GOOD" rating in all IIHS collision tests, and a "SUPERIOR" IIHS rating for front crash prevention.

2021 Ridgeline Pricing & EPA Data

Model / Trim MSRP1 MSRP1 Including

$1,175 Destination

Charge EPA Mileage Rating2 (City/Hwy/Combined) Ridgeline Sport $36,490 $37,665 18 / 24 / 21 Ridgeline RTL $39,470 $40,645 18 / 24 / 21 Ridgeline RTL-E $42,420 $43,595 18 / 24 / 21 Ridgeline Black Edition $43,920 $45,095 18 / 24 / 21

About Honda

Honda offers a full line of clean, safe, fun and connected vehicles sold through more than 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. Honda has the highest fleet average fuel economy and lowest CO2 emissions of any major full-line automaker in America, according to the latest data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The Honda lineup includes the Civic, Insight, Accord and Clarity series passenger cars, along with the HR-V, CR-V, Passport and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan. Honda's electrified vehicle lineup includes the Accord Hybrid, CR-V Hybrid, Insight hybrid, and the Clarity Fuel Cell and Clarity Plug-In Hybrid.

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for 38 years and currently operates 19 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2020, more than 95 percent of all Honda vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, using domestic and globally-sourced parts.

For More Information

Additional media information including detailed pricing features and high-resolution photography of 2020 and 2021 Honda models is available at hondanews.com. Consumer information is available at automobiles.honda.com. To join the Honda community on Facebook, visit facebook.com/honda.

1 MSRP excluding tax, license, registration, $1,175 destination charge and options. Dealer prices may vary.

2 Based on 2021 EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your actual mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle, driving conditions and other factors.

SOURCE American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

Related Links

https://hondanews.com/en-US

