2021 Hyundai Palisade Named Best-in-Class Midsize Crossover by the New England Motor Press Association (NEMPA)

"Once again, Hyundai proves it can deliver upscale design and build quality at an unbeatable price," said Clifford Atiyeh, NEMPA Vice President. "The Palisade is attracting people in higher income brackets who would have bought an SUV from a traditional luxury brand."

"We appreciate the recognition by the NEMPA organization as it reinforces our commitment to provide stellar products, with high quality at a competitive price," said Ricky Lao, director, Product Planning, Hyundai Motor North America.

NEMPA members evaluated numerous vehicles during the winter months to determine those which surpassed others in content, interior and exterior design and capability, in some of the toughest driving conditions and one of the most densely populated regions in America. Vehicles selected for the Winter Vehicle Awards offer a combination of winter-specific features and options plus the dynamic qualities that make for safe, enjoyable, and competent all-weather driving. The organizations' collective experience with winter driving and commitment to testing dozens of new vehicles each year, in extreme weather conditions are unmatched.

About the New England Motor Press Association (NEMPA)

The New England Motor Press Association is a united guild of working journalists in six states and a committed partner to every major automaker. NEMPA members, who live among the most densely populated and diverse markets in the country, deliver trusted content to millions of car shoppers in New England and nationally on the internet, radio, television, newspapers, and magazines. For nearly 35 years, NEMPA has played an integral role in the automotive industry with access to vetted, ever-expanding media outlets, exclusive events, and awards that reflect the group's rigorous vehicle testing and constant recognition of the people making it all possible. For more information, please visit www.nempa.org.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 620,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2020, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

