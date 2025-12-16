2026 Hyundai Palisade Awarded 2025 TOP SAFETY PICK Designation by IIHS

Hyundai Motor Company leads the industry with 10 2025 TSP/TSP+ ratings

Hyundai has eight 2025 TSP+ awards: 2025 Elantra (built after October 2024), Sonata (built after November 2024), IONIQ 5, IONIQ 6, and 2025-26 Kona, Tucson, Santa Fe (built after November 2024) and 2026 IONIQ 9 and two TSP awards: 2026 Palisade and 2026 Santa Cruz

IIHS TSP/TSP+ awards now require more stringent testing criteria for second-row occupants

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 Hyundai Palisade has been awarded a 2025 TOP SAFETY PICK (TSP) designation by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). Hyundai leads the industry with 10 TSP/TSP+ ratings (8 TSP+ and 2 TSP) for 2025. The TSP and TSP+ awards identify the best vehicle choices for safety within their vehicle categories by IIHS.

Hyundai 2026 Palisade SUV is photographed in Bodega Bay, Calif. on April 5, 2025. Figure 1. 2025 IIHS TSP/TSP+ Industry Ranking by OEM as of Dec. 2025.

"The 2026 Hyundai Palisade offers a suite of new safety technologies including available built-in-dual camera dash cam, ten airbags, third-row seatbelt pre-tensioners and load limiters, "said Cole Stutz, chief safety officer, Hyundai Motor North America. "Hyundai continues to enhance occupant protection and crash-prevention performance in our products to protect occupants in all types of roadway situations."

Palisade Safety Features

The 2026 Hyundai Palisade has earned an IIHS 2025 TOP SAFETY PICK thanks to its advanced safety engineering and comprehensive SmartSense suite of driver-assist technologies. Standard features include Forward Collision-Avoidance Assisti, Blind-Spot Collision Warningii, Safe Exit Assistiii, and Remote Smart Parking Assistiv, among others. With ten airbags, including third-row coverage, and seat belt pretensioners for all rows, Palisade sets a new benchmark for occupant protection. Its robust structure, built with Advanced High Strength Steel, enhances crash energy absorption while reducing weight. Additional innovations like Advanced Rear Occupant Alertv further demonstrate Hyundai's commitment to passenger safety.

2025 TSP/TSP+ Award Criteria

The 2025 IIHS test criteria now has more stringent requirements for second-row occupant safety. To earn a 2025 TSP/TSP+ award, vehicles must earn good ratings in the small overlap front and updated side tests as well as an acceptable or good rating in the pedestrian front crash prevention evaluation, which gauges performance in both daytime and nighttime conditions. All trims must be equipped with acceptable- or good-rated headlights. An acceptable rating in the updated moderate overlap front test is enough to qualify for TSP, but a good rating is required for TSP+. For more information on the changes to the award criteria, visit IIHS.org.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 850 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

