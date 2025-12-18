Hyundai Palisade Named Best Midsize SUV in Good Housekeeping's 2026 Family Car Awards

All-new Hyundai Palisade powers past the three-row competition with compelling gas and hybrid powertrain options

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The all-new Hyundai Palisade has been named Best Midsize SUV in Good Housekeeping's 2026 Family Car Awards. The winners were selected based on input from the Good Housekeeping Institute experts, Car and Driver editors, and real-world families.

The 2026 Hyundai Palisade is photographed in Bodega Bay, Calif., on April 16, 2025.

"The 2026 Palisade is ready to meet the needs of today's modern families better than ever before," said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor North America. "The Palisade's larger interior can accommodate seven or eight passengers in connected comfort for the perfect road trip. Add advanced safety system upgrades including ten airbags, new third-row seatbelt pre-tensioners and load limiters, and an available built-in dual-camera dash cam, and you've got true piece of mind for your family. We are honored that Good Housekeeping is recognizing Palisade as its Best Midsize SUV for 2026."

The next-generation Palisade has launched to record response and sales, posting double-digit growth in November. The recent addition of a hybrid variant, complemented by an internal combustion V6 model and the adventure-ready XRT PRO off-road trim, provides a comprehensive range of options to meet the diverse needs and wants of today's families.

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 850 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

