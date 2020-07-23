2021 Hyundai Sonata Adds 19-inch Wheels with Pirelli P Zero Tires

Safe Exit Warning (SEW) has been added to SEL, SEL Plus and Limited trims. SEW uses existing blind-spot radar sensors to automatically warn the driver and passengers if oncoming traffic is detected when parallel parked. The system provides an audible warning and a pop up message in the cluster to 'Watch for Traffic' to help to prevent back-seat passengers from stepping out into traffic.

"The 19-inch wheels and tires make a beautiful looking car look and perform even better," said Scott Margason, director of product planning, Hyundai Motor North America. "After listening to our early 2020 Sonata buyers, we were quickly able to add power height adjustment to the passenger seat on the Limited trim. In addition, across the lineup we've added Safe Exit Warning that gives drivers a second set of eyes to let them know if it's safe to open the doors on the driver's side of the vehicle when parallel parked on a busy city street."

P-Zero All Season Tires Details

Inner block winter siping technology improves snow traction performance (Siping is the process of cutting thin slits across the surface of a tire to improve traction for driving in snowy, wet or icy conditions)

Variable size tread design minimizes noise inside the Sonata SEL Plus

Circumferential grooves improve safety in aquaplaning situations

Lateral siping to maximize cornering performance an dry grip while providing aquaplaning resistance

The PIRELLI NOISE CANCELLING SYSTEM™ (PNCS) reduces the noise inside the vehicle thanks to a sound absorbing device applied to the inside circumferential wall of the tire

Smartstream Powertrains

Customers can choose between two Smartstream gasoline powertrains: a 2.5 MPI/GDI and a 1.6 T-GDI engine, both mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The Smartstream G2.5 GDI engine, with high-efficiency combustion, cooled EGR and an optimized ITMS cooling system, boasts a generous 191 horsepower at 6,100 rpm and 181 lb.-ft. of torque at 4,000 rpm. Meanwhile, the Smartstream G1.6 T-GDI has 180 horsepower at 5,500 rpm and 195 lb.-ft. of torque at 1,500–4,500 rpm thanks to its world-first Continuously Variable Valve Duration (CVVD) system.

Convenience Technology

The 2021 Sonata features a number of advanced comfort and convenience features typically found only in luxury cars, including a panoramic sunroof, electric parking brake, hands-free smart trunk, Qi high-speed wireless smartphone charging pad with cooling fan, standard Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto®, Text-to-Speech via Bluetooth®, heated and ventilated front seats. The power passenger seat on the Sonata Limited goes from 4 to 6-way adjustment by the addition of height adjustment for additional comfort.

The top-of-the-line audio and navigation display is a wide, high-definition, customizable, 10.25-inch touchscreen monitor with split screens and natural language, and cloud-based speech recognition powered by Blue Link, while the cluster display is a full 12.3 inches. The cluster has four views: utility, driver assistance, navigation and parking assistance. The navigation system includes a bird's-eye view in Navigation maps, and drivers get HERE HD Traffic flow and incident data without ever paying for a subscription. Dual Bluetooth support is also available, so two devices can be paired at the same time—one for phone calls and one for streaming audio. The navigation system also comes with three years of Blue Link Multimedia/Map updates. Hyundai's eight-inch display audio user interface, equipped with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, is standard on Sonata. The Blue Link connected car system is also available.

Digital Key

Continuing to promote the latest advances in technology, the Sonata supports Hyundai Digital Key via a dedicated smartphone app. Hyundai Digital Key utilizes Near Field Communication (NFC) technology, which exhibits a high level of security. The NFC wireless data communication takes place only when the device and the reader are within several centimeters of each other. The Hyundai Digital Key app also allows smartphones to control selected vehicle systems remotely. Using Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) communication, users can lock and unlock the vehicle, activate the panic alert and start the engine.

Not only does Hyundai Digital Key allow owners to leave traditional keys at home, it also allows secure sharing of keys with family and friends. The level of access to different vehicle functions can be tailored to each shared key user for a defined period. The vehicle owner can preset the duration of vehicle use or limit the use to only certain features when loaning the vehicle, and, of course, keys can be revoked remotely. For additional convenience in cases such as using a valet service or visiting a Hyundai dealer, Hyundai Digital Key also works with an NFC card, which will be provided with each vehicle. Each Sonata still comes with traditional proximity keys. Digital Key is compatible only with phones using the Android operating system.

Complimentary Maintenance

The Hyundai Complimentary Maintenance program includes oil and filter changes plus tire rotation at normal factory-scheduled intervals for 3 years or 36,000 miles, whichever comes first.

Hyundai Motor America

At Hyundai Motor America, we believe everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to create a better experience for customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 820 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

