IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations today announces the 2021 Mazda CX-3 will arrive in dealerships next month, offering fans contemporary styling and engaging driving dynamics in a subcompact crossover. The CX-3 will continue to offer premium features as standard to stand out from the competition while providing a wide range of options for those looking for an ideal entryway into the Mazda family.

2021 Mazda CX-3: Dynamic Driving In A Subcompact Package

The 2021 Mazda CX-3 will continue to be offered in a Sport trim with the four-cylinder Skyactiv-G 2.0, rated to deliver up to 148 horsepower and 146 lb-ft of torque. Equipped with standard front-wheel drive and paired with a quick-shifting Skyactiv-Drive six-speed automatic transmission with manual-shift mode and Sport mode help create an engaging driving experience. For those looking to venture beyond the city, Mazda's predictive i-Activ all-wheel drive is available on the CX-3.

Mazda CX-3 Sport is packaged with substances and style throughout. Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, Active Driving Display and automatic climate control are standard features. The subcompact crossover is benefited by a seven-inch, full-color touchscreen display with Mazda Connect™, Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio and a six-speaker audio system. These features can be safely accessed through the multi-function commander knob or steering wheel mounted controls. Other premium standard features include electronic parking brake with auto-hold feature, push button start, remote keyless illuminated entry system, power windows with one-touch automatic up/down feature for the driver side and cloth seats.

Helpful for navigating the busy city, the extensive suite of i-Activsense safety features are standard on the 2021 CX-3 Sport. For 2021, the Advanced Smart City Brake Support has been enhanced with Night Pedestrian Detection. Mazda Radar Cruise Control with stop and go function is helpful for extended drives or congested commutes. Smart Brake Support with Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Control all join Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert and a rearview camera are all standard safety features.

CX-3 Sport upholds modern styling for subcompact crossovers. Featuring all LED exterior lighting as standard, such as headlights, taillights and daytime running lights. To add function to form, the LED headlights have automatic on/off, a feature that has been enhanced for 2021, and automatic leveling capabilities. Rain-sensing windshield wipers provide continence and complement the rear window wiper. To bring the entire package together, the CX-3 is styled with 16-inch aluminum alloy wheels, a roof spoiler, shark fin antenna, dual stainless-steel exhaust outlets and an understated black front grille design that brings greater depth and distinction.

MSRP2 FOR THE 2021 MAZDA CX-3 IS AS FOLLOWS:



Front-Wheel Drive i-Activ All-Wheel Drive CX-3 Sport $20,640 $22,040

PREMIUM PAINT COLORS:

Soul Red Crystal Metallic $595 Machine Gray Metallic $495 Snowflake White Pearl Mica $395

1 MSRP does not include $1,100 for destination and handling ($1,145 in Alaska), taxes, title or additional fees. Dealers set actual sale prices.



