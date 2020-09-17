IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mazda CX-30's compact profile help it gracefully navigate through tight turns, while its bold proportions provide ample space to travel with all the essentials. The subcompact crossover is an ideal companion for chasing what's next. Beyond its impressive styling, CX-30 delivers an engaging driving experience that is now being amplified with more power. Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today announces the addition of the turbocharged Skyactiv-G 2.5 Turbo engine to the 2021 CX-30.

2021 MAZDA CX-30 2.5 TURBO: EMPOWERING PERFORMANCE

The 2021 Mazda CX-30 2.5 Turbo will help uplift itself in its class with elevated performance and capability, new advanced technologies and superb craftsmanship and design. The Skyactiv-G 2.5 Turbo engine will deliver an impressive 250 horsepower and 320 lb-ft of torque with premium (93 octane) fuel or 227 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque with regular (87 octane) fuel. The combination of the turbo engine and standard i-Activ all-wheel drive system with off-road traction assist help expand the capabilities of the CX-30 to offer fans the freedom to explore life in style, from the city to the outdoors.

Advanced technologies available on the 2021 CX-30 2.5 Turbo will complement the modern, sophisticated design while also providing occupants with peace of mind. New i-Activsense safety features include Smart City Brake Support Reverse with Rear Cross-Traffic Braking, which can help a driver by automatically applying the brakes when the vehicle is reversing at speeds between 2 to 4 mph if an obstacle or when backing out of a parking space a crossing vehicle is detected. A new support feature, Traffic Jam Assist, enhances Mazda Radar Cruise Control in certain situations by providing steering inputs that can help assist the driver stay within lane markers at speeds under 40 mph. The 360° View Monitor with high-definition digital clarity is also available. These new features accompany other premium technologies that help the CX-30 2.5 Turbo stand out from its segment, such as Active Driving Display, Traffic Sign Recognition and Adaptive Front-lighting System.

With more power and agile performance, the turbo engine is fulfilling the sense of passion invoked by the sleek and bold styling of the CX-30. Through Mazda's Kodo design, the CX-30 2.5 Turbo's silhouette reflects the driving pleasure of the engine while continuing to accentuate the engaging experience of a Mazda. The level of craftsmanship of the interior is elegant with its seamless blending of materials, such as a frameless auto-dimming rearview mirror, black upper dash and chrome finishes. Every aspect of the interior is purposely laid out to be intuitive for the driver and its occupants. From the steering wheel controls, the location of the Bose® 12-speaker audio, the proportions of the 8.8-inch large center display and support to help achieve the ideal seating position, Mazda focuses on human-centric philosophies to help offer a natural feeling while driving. The subtle enhancements to the exterior of the CX-30 Turbo highlight the new performance and capabilities with 18-inch black aluminum alloy wheels, larger tailpipes, gloss black door mirrors and a "TURBO" badge on the liftgate.

The 2021 CX-30 2.5 Turbo is scheduled to go on sale by the end of 2020. Specific packaging and pricing details will be announced in the coming months.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through approximately 620 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.

